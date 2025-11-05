UAE: Housing pressures drove Mamdani's New York win, NYUAD economist says

The election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s first democratic socialist mayor reflects growing public frustration over surging housing prices and deepening inequality in global cities, according to Jean Imbs, Professor of Economics at New York University Abu Dhabi.

“I think the first thing I would say is that his success comes from two things. He's got personal charisma, irrespective of his political platform,” he said. “And two, New York City has one of those features that a lot of global cities share, which is that housing prices are absurdly expensive. And I think that does create a backlash.”

Imbs noted that the “explosion of real estate prices” and lack of affordable housing for middle-class families were “probably a big contributor” to Mamdani’s victory. “The real estate boom in New York has been particularly damaging for the social fabric of that city.”

While the professor cautioned against seeing the result as an international trend, he said similar dynamics could emerge wherever affordability becomes a critical issue. “Accelerated rise in price of housing and rents does create tensions — social tensions,” he explained.

On business confidence, Imbs said there were legitimate concerns about the economic implications of Mamdani’s ambitious social agenda. “His programme is extremely progressive. He gives soundbites that suggest he wants to have free transportation, cheap housing, without really telling us how that's going to be financed.”

“Either he does it in a way that is actually quite disruptive for the business environment, or he doesn't do it, or does something that's a compromise,” he added. “Before the fact, I think there's a legitimate worry about the massive increase in spending his policies would entail.”

Imbs also questioned whether Mamdani’s relative youth and limited experience might affect his ability to deliver on campaign promises. “He's 34, doesn't have much of a political experience,” he pointed. “So, you know, there's an issue of credibility of these things that he proposes to do.”

On the impact for global investors, Imbs said that financial markets are more likely to react to national policies than city-level politics. “I am not sure global investors pay attention to geography that much,” he said. “What they pay attention to are tax law, the rule of law, the confidence that there won't be any government disruptions looking forward.”

However, he added that New York’s role as a financial capital means that any new taxes on financial intermediation could have consequences. “If there are taxes on intermediation, if there are things like VAT, then of course it will start questioning the role of New York as a financial platform,” he said. “But we’re a little bit in the fog — we don’t really know what type of financing he has in mind.”

Comparing New York’s housing crisis with the Gulf, Imbs said that Dubai and Abu Dhabi are less exposed to such pressures because of their high construction activity and abundant land. “A big difference with Dubai and Abu Dhabi is just that the supply of housing is potentially plentiful,” he said. “Construction is booming. So, there are serious reasons to believe that prices in both cities could stabilise.”

The professor concluded that housing affordability remains “a very central feature of social equity” everywhere. “I'm pretty convinced this is essentially why he got elected in New York.”