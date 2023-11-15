Partner Content By KT Engage
ZLD - AJG Holding: Pioneering accessible and sustainable water solutions
ZLD - AJG Holding is embarking on an inspiring journey to transform water accessibility and sustainability, fueled by the challenges faced in arid regions. Guided by Abdul Jabbar Gargash and Mahmoud Ayoub, this project introduces an innovative approach to desalination that is both affordable and environmentally friendly, embodying simplicity and efficiency.
Inspiration striking from humble beginnings
Gargash's journey began with the challenge of brackish water on his farm, a puzzle demanding a solution. His vision is to make water accessible to all, especially underserved communities, by converting brackish water into life-sustaining freshwater. This commitment defines our project, simplifying and streamlining the process for unparalleled efficiency.
Environmental sustainability
In harmony with the UAE's sustainability vision, our project aligns with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, aiming to reduce water demand and increase productivity. Beyond meeting standards, our process generates no harmful waste, ensuring a harmonious environmental footprint.
Social impact and affordability
Crafted as a 'poor man's desalination plant', our project aims to make water accessible to all, regardless of economic status. The remarkably low cost of production for a unit capable of generating 10,000 to 20,000 gallons per day is not just affordable but modular and requires zero maintenance. This affordability reaches out to underserved communities, ensuring clean water for those often left behind.
Next Phase: Full-scale model
With the proof of concept completed and international patents secured, our sights are set on building a full-scale model. To expedite our journey, we're actively seeking strategic support and resources that will accelerate our R&D efforts. This includes securing funding from government bodies and private enterprises who share our commitment to pioneering accessible and sustainable water solutions. Open avenues for R&D, such as providing farmland for testing and experimentation, are integral to our mission. Our commitment extends beyond patents; we aim to continually innovate and discover new, ground-breaking ways to make water more accessible. Join us in this transformative journey as we strive to provide clean, affordable water to all, in an efficient, environmentally friendly manner.
Join us in shaping the future
ZLD - AJG Holding welcomes you to Wetex 2023, Stall A12 in Hall 1, from November 15 to 17. Witness the evolution of a sustainable future where water is a right, not a privilege.
To learn more visit www.zld.ae, call: +971 56 7581551 or email: info@zld.ae.