Zero traffic accidents, disturbance reports: Dubai police station records outstanding crime stats

House of Wisdom Network to expand the reach of books to a wider cross-section of the community
A police station in Dubai has maintained an incredible safety record - over the past four years, the station has recorded zero crimes against anonymous individuals, zero disturbance reports, zero traffic accidents against unknown parties, and zero "no grounds to file" cases.
Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, has praised the outstanding efforts made by Al Faqaa Police Station in maintaining security and safety in its jurisdiction.
In an annual inspection visit to Al Faqaa Police Station, Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri was briefed on the station's strategic indicators. This had such impressive statistics, such as a 100 per cent presence of a duty officer at reporting sites and an average response time (for emergency cases) of just 2 minutes and 47 seconds – 13 seconds faster than the targeted 3 minutes. The average response time for non-emergency cases was 11 minutes and 5 seconds, well below the target of 12 minutes and 44 seconds.
Furthermore, Al Faqaa Police Station implemented various security programmes in its jurisdiction, resulting in 100 per cent of reported concerns being addressed, 100 per cent of files referred to prosecution, and 100 per cent employee motivation.
The traffic campaigns and initiatives conducted by the station, in cooperation with the Board of Directors of Dubai Police Stations, have led to a notable absence of traffic accidents against unknown parties in the past four years. Administrative initiatives implemented by Al Faqaa Police Station in 2022 raised the job happiness index for employees to an impressive 99.9 per cent.
During the inspection, Major General Khalil visited the new police station building, which is set to open in the coming months. He emphasised the Dubai Police's dedication to providing the highest quality of services to the public in line with the standards of leadership and excellence.
ALSO READ:
House of Wisdom Network to expand the reach of books to a wider cross-section of the community
Staff members described Caina as a humble, generous and kind person with outstanding personal achievements
He received a certificate of appreciation and a privilege card from the authorities
Competition for purebred Arabian horses features 151 horses competing for total prize money of $4 million
Dubai Mounted Police Station pays tribute to UAE's equestrian achievements with the product made of 1971 reused horseshoes
The award recognises G42’s ability to share content that engages with audiences online, showcasing job opportunities
Ministry says companies should inform the employees about their rights and duties as stated in the job contract
Regional favourites will be produced in new factory at Dubai Industrial City