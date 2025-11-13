  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE warns against zero-day attacks: Hackers can get info without user knowledge

Even a single WhatsApp call is enough to compromise your device

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 11:50 AM

The UAE Cybersecurity Council has issued a warning against zero-day attacks, and have advised residents to take measures to protect themselves and their data from hacking.

Zero-day attacks happen when hackers exploit security vulnerabilities before they are exposed. The Council said that even a single WhatsApp call is enough to expose your device. This provides hackers access to your photos and messages, without you ever knowing.

How to protect against zero-day attacks

  1. Regularly update WhatsApp.

  2. Do not click on suspicious links.

  3. Only trust information from official sources.

  4. Enable two-step verification.

  5. Use a trusted security app.

  6. Silence unknown callers.

Last month, at Gitex Global 2025, UAE officials called on residents to take more responsibility in their safety online.

Lt. Colonel Dr Hamad Khalifa Alnuaimi, Head of Telecommunications at Abu Dhabi Police, said, “Everybody is responsible to protect themselves from falling victim to cybercrime."