UAE: How ex-marines bring military grit to local fitness scene with bootcamp

A new military-style bootcamp in Dubai and Abu Dhabi is putting civilians through the kind of team-driven, discipline-heavy training once reserved for soldiers. Called ZD30, the programme is led by four professional military coaches — all with active deployment backgrounds — and promises to build “real-life readiness” through sessions that test both body and mind.

Founded by former US Marine Scott Blydenburgh, together with retired US Marine Corps Scout Sniper Akim Jones and Royal Marines veterans Jordan Penman and Jordan Riley, ZD30 sets itself apart by introducing authentic combat-inspired sessions to the community — including amphibious training, where participants are pushed to stay calm and coordinated under pressure in the water.

“For us, it’s not about having the biggest muscles or looking the best on the beach,” said Scott, who now serves as a UAE military coach. “It’s about building discipline and being prepared for real-life challenges.” The programme, which already counts over 100 participants between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has been running weekend sessions since mid-September.

Each event combines endurance and teamwork in a structure that mirrors military precision — including early morning starts and strict timekeeping. The ZD30 programme consists of four types of training: amphibious (pool-based resilience and breath control), military calisthenics (body-weight movement and strength), operational strength (carrying and lifting exercises), and combat fit (interval sessions simulating intensity spikes).

“The idea is to train for life,” explained Patricia Jimenez, who helped launch the initiative. “We’re not building bigger muscles or better abs — we’re working on mental resilience. When you’re in a real situation, you don’t know if it’s going to be five minutes or five hours. You just have to endure. One of her biggest takeaways was learning practical skills. “I learned how to carry someone safely in an emergency. I had never done that before,” she said. “And if one person isn’t focused, the whole team has to go back into the water — so you quickly learn accountability.”

Irish participant Brian Hogan, an IT project manager in Dubai and athlete, joined after hearing about the initiative from his friend and fitness buddy – Patricia. As with any military-style programme, punctuality was non-negotiable. “If you were late, there were burpees,” Hogan said with a laugh. “Before the session, they were very friendly, but during, not at all. You quickly learn that following orders and not asking silly questions is essential — because if one person messes up, everyone pays for it. You only move as fast as your slowest team member.”

Hogan, who describes sport as a major part of his life, said the biggest challenge wasn’t physical. “Lack of sleep was tough. I planned to sleep at 10pm and wake up at 4am, but I was too excited and couldn’t sleep. Still, I showed up and did everything with a smile.” A former smoker who once weighed 30kg more than he does now, Hogan credits the UAE’s fitness culture for transforming his lifestyle. “Living in UAE and participating in the Sports community here has given me the life that I used to dream about when I was younger. I catch up with them through runs or fitness events.”

The bootcamp’s amphibious training sessions — inspired by the US Marines’ small-boat and water operations — are among the most demanding. “The pool is the biggest equaliser,” Scott said. “You can shut down the biggest, toughest man once you put him in the water. The goal is to train people to stay calm and coordinated under pressure.”

Upcoming plans include a special community workout on November 15 to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Marine Corps. Classes are held every weekend in both cities, with community events at the end of each month and specialised sessions in between. Each class costs Dh80 and can be booked through the Meet and Train app, with monthly packages available.

“We’re trying to create something meaningful. A community where people train with purpose — not vanity. Real fitness means being ready for life,” added Patricia. “I want the strength to carry my daughter when she’s tired, to react fast if there’s ever an emergency, and to have the energy to jump, lift, and play with her. She’ll never care about my dress size or my weight.”