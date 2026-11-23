Zayed University’s Workplace Readiness course gives first-year undergraduates a chance to explore careers early in their studies.

This semester, student teams working with Khaleej Times visited the company to learn about its operations, from the digital newsroom to the printing press, and explore where their own interests, from journalism to cybersecurity, might fit within a media business.

The visit was part of Khaleej Times' ongoing mentorship programme with Zayed University. This semester's activities concluded on Thursday, November 19, at the university’s Student Project Showcase. The teams represented Khaleej Times at their exhibition stands and presented their projects for final assessment.

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Alia R Zaghloul, Head of People and Culture at Khaleej Times, praised the teams’ work at the showcase. “The students presented some truly impressive projects today. Their creativity, innovative thinking, enthusiasm, and dedication were inspiring,” she said. “Each of them demonstrated great potential, and it was wonderful to witness such promising talent and fresh perspectives.”

The Workplace Readiness course is part of Zayed University’s First Year Experience programme. It introduces participants to teamwork, communication and professional ethics through projects with industry partners.

Seeing newspaper come off the press

Hind, who is considering a career in journalism, wanted to see how the company's teams worked together to produce and publish a newspaper. At the showcase, her group explained what it had learned about how Khaleej Times operates.

Khalid Mubarak Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al Hammadi and Mohammed Al Balushi described watching machines cut, arrange and stack the pages after printing. During their group interview, one of them said he had expected the company to use an outside printer and was surprised to see the presses on site.

The visit also gave the group a look at work that happens away from the presses. Cybersecurity stood out during their discussion, particularly the work of protecting computer systems from attacks and keeping servers running.

From the podcast studio to KT Luxe

Rihan and Latifah, both business students, learned how the company handles two types of printing. Alongside newspaper production, they heard about commercial printing for publications such as magazines and schoolbooks. In the studio, they saw where teams make podcasts, record video interviews and produce other digital content.

Their showcase project focused on KT Luxe. At their stand, they explained how it covers topics such as cars, restaurants and property. The visit also led them to discuss where their studies could fit within a media company, including the possibility of working in finance.

What makes someone stop and look?

Mayed Alswaidi, who studies business with a focus on marketing and entrepreneurship, said he was struck by what happens when a major story breaks in the middle of the night. He learned that reporters go to the scene to find out what happened, giving readers a source to turn to when news starts circulating.

At the showcase, Mayed’s team put some of its own marketing ideas into practice. The group used visuals inspired by what they had seen in the Khaleej Times to draw people to the stand and prompt questions.

“It turns heads,” he said of the display.

Mayed said the visit helped him see where his own skills could fit within a news company. Asked whether he would consider working at Khaleej Times, he pointed to advertising. “If there is an opportunity, I would go for it,” he said.