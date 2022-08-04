UAE: 'Zayed the Inspirer’ platform launched to mark centennial birth anniversary of Baba Zayed

Inspirational website aims to bring together people from across nations

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 10:11 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 10:16 PM

The UAE Ministry of Interior announced the launch of ‘Zayed The Inspirer (ZTI)’ - an inspirational platform comprised of an international collection of motivational stories about success and creativity to celebrate the centenary of the late president of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (1918-2018).

Initiated by the UAE, the website acts as a global database for inspirational stories from all over the world, and a source of inspiration for all mankind said the Ministry in a press release.

The website was launched by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. The website - https://zayedtheinspirer.ae also has an Instagram account – @zayedtheinspirer.

The Ministry said in a press release that ZTI is based on Sheikh Zayed’s fundamental principle – ‘inspiration creates opportunities, and opportunities are the first line to be written with the pen of determination and will in the story of success.’

“The platform connects to a global audience by featuring stories that empower people to unleash their full potential and create a better world,” it added.

ZTI shares topics on gratitude, motivation, and habits, and motivates website audiences to stay ‘positive and motivated.

From start-up entrepreneurs, athletes, people of determination, humanitarians, and more, ZTI features stories from inspiring personalities who leave a lasting impact on people who are figuring out the path to fulfilment and struggling to achieve their life’s purpose.

Moreover, the website is also putting together the Zayed The Inspirer Podcast’ and ‘Zayed Talks’, two other initiatives that will translate inspiration into dreams among viewers.