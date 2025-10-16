Abu Dhabi's Zayed National Museum to open on December 3, ticket sales begin

The Zayed National Museum, an architectural marvel located in the heart of Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District, will open on December 3, 2025, authorities announced on Thursday. The national museum of the United Arab Emirates has been built in honour of UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed.

The museum explores the UAE's history and the legacy of Sheikh Zayed and his commitment to cultural heritage, education, identity and belonging.

"The opening of Zayed National Museum in Saadiyat Cultural District on 3 December 2025, honours the commitment of the late Sheikh Zayed to cultural heritage, education and UAE identity, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for culture and learning," read a post from AD Media office on SX

Ticket sales have begun for December 3 onwards, costing Dh70 for adults. Minors, senior emiratis and residents, people of determination and journalists on assignment can enter for free. Students from UAE Universities and teachers employed in the emirates can book tickets for Dh35.

Tickets can be booked as per hour-long time slots, beginning at 10am. The last slot is at 6pm.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum’s design embodies the heritage of the UAE which is at the forefront of its sustainable design.

Five steel structures rise above the museum and are inspired by the wing of a falcon in flight with falconry considered a practice that is an integral part of Emirati culture.

The Zayed National Museum takes you on a journey through the history of the United Arab Emirates, taking you back to a 300,000-year-old stone tool found at Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain. Using a unique narrative style, the objects on display connect the ancient past with the deep-rooted traditions of the region's people.

It chronicles the life of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who remains a role model for the UAE and its people to this day. Through galleries, exhibitions, research, and public programs, the Zayed National Museum explores the roots of the values ​​embodied by Sheikh Zayed and their lasting impact on the nation he founded.