UAE's Zayed museum, Bahrain launch archaeological project to explore shared history

Zayed National Museum has launched a joint archaeological project with Bahrain to explore the historical links between the UAE and the ancient Dilmun civilisation, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced.

The six-week excavation will take place at Qal’at al-Bahrain (Bahrain Fort), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, beginning this month. It will focus on the Bronze Age Dilmun period, examining the historical, cultural and economic ties between Dilmun and Magan, the ancient names associated with Bahrain and the UAE, respectively.

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The initiative, titled The Magan–Dilmun Dialogues, is being carried out in collaboration with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and Bahrain National Museum, with support from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. It will bring together archaeologists and museum specialists from both countries.

The research will examine the trade and exchange networks that connected communities across the Arabian Gulf thousands of years ago. Its findings will also inform a joint temporary exhibition at Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain National Museum in Manama.

Archaeological cooperation

The initiative builds on a history of archaeological cooperation between the two countries dating back to 1959, when the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan Al Nahyan, then Ruler of Abu Dhabi, invited Danish archaeologists who had made discoveries in Bahrain to conduct excavations in Abu Dhabi.

This led to excavations at Umm An-Nar and the beginnings of archaeological research in the UAE.

The project will also serve as a field school, offering early-career archaeologists and young museum professionals from both countries hands-on training in excavation, archaeological documentation, conservation and the analysis of findings.

The initiative aims to strengthen research and knowledge-sharing between the two countries while developing the next generation of heritage professionals.