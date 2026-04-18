No flight needed: Zayed International Airport launches Shopping Pass for non-travellers

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport has launched a new Shopping Pass campaign, starting April 18, allowing UAE residents to access the terminal's facilities without a boarding pass, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative for the capital's aviation landmark.

Open exclusively to UAE nationals and residents, the eight-week campaign invites visitors to explore the airport's luxury retail outlets, diverse dining options and entertainment experiences all without the pressure of catching a flight.

Visitors are required to register in advance and obtain a digital security pass, delivered via PDF with a unique QR code, which must be scanned at designated checkpoints upon entry and exit.

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The campaign runs for eight weeks, with dates and time slots subject to change at the airport's discretion.

Walk-ins are not permitted, and access is subject to pre-booked time slots. Those who spend a minimum of Dh200 during their visit are eligible for up to four hours of complimentary parking.

It is worth noting that alcohol and tobacco products remain unavailable for purchase without a boarding pass, VAT applies to all eligible purchases, and personal electronic devices such as laptops and tablets are not permitted inside the terminal.

All participants must carry a valid ID and return their security pass card upon exit at a designated handover point.

Formerly known as Abu Dhabi International Airport, Zayed International Airport is one of the largest airport terminals in the world, spanning over 780,000 square metres.

Its state-of-the-art Terminal A, twice awarded Best Airport in the Middle East by the World Airport Awards, is home to Etihad Airways and serves more than 120 destinations across 56 countries.

To register, visit zayedinternationalairport.ae/shoppingpass.Modifications to bookings can be made on the same day by calling +971 2 805 5555.