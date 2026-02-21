Zamzam Mosque inaugurated in Dubai's Al Barsha South 2

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in (IACAD) inaugurated Zamzam Mosque in Al Barsha South 2, built through a donation from the Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani Group and his grandchildren.

The mosque can accommodate around 850 worshippers, including 700 men and 150 women, and serves residents of the area and nearby neighbourhoods.

Designed in a contemporary style inspired by Islamic architecture, the mosque includes a main prayer hall, a women’s prayer area, a minaret, an arcade, and housing for the Imam and Muezzin. It also features ablution facilities, parking spaces and access for People of Determination and the elderly.

The building is equipped with modern air-conditioning and sound systems and incorporates energy-efficient lighting and other sustainability measures in line with Dubai's environmental goals.