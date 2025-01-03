Photo: Screengrab / X

In a loving tribute, the Ruler of Dubai has dedicated his Accession Day to his wife — Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, whom he called "the most beautiful thing" in his life, his "greatest supporter", and the "soul of Dubai".

Nineteen years ago, on January 4, 2006, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum became the Ruler of Dubai. But for the humble leader, January 4 is not about him.

This year, he is celebrating the special day by honouring his wife — his "companion and backer in life" and the "Mother of Sheikhs".

"Sheikha Hind is one of the most compassionate, generous and charitable people. She is the pillar of my home, the foundation of my family, and my greatest supporter throughout my career," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who is also Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed brimmed with gratitude for his wife and prayed for God to "keep their love" alive.

"My biggest wish, Hind, is that God protects you, makes you happy ... You are the beginning of life and the most beautiful thing in it. You are the soul of Dubai, its pulse, and its joy," he wrote.

A heartfelt poem

Known for his love of poetry, the Dubai Ruler shared a heartfelt composition for Sheikha Hind.