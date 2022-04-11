Your Chance to Save Big With Al Ghurair Properties' Ramadan Offer
Al Ghurair Properties has long been known to deliver unmissable opportunities to live in neighbourhoods brimming with culture and style. Well, the real estate mogul has just announced its latest Ramadan promotion, which makes it even easier to rent your dream home in one of these great communities.
The limited-time offer allows the tenants of all new residential leases to enjoy up to two months rent-free along with 0% commission, a twelve-cheques payment and the option to avail of a discount if annual rent is paid in one instalment.
"Our team is always looking for ways to deliver an unmatched leasing experience, so we're very proud to inaugurate the holy month of Ramadan with a special offer. We designed these benefits to help enrich the lives of our tenants and make our properties accessible to everyone, which is a top priority for us," shares Christopher Letoille, the company's Head of Residential.
In line with the terms and conditions, the discount is only applicable for one cheque payment, and the two-month rent-free offer expires at the end of your contract period. And don’t forget, the promotion is running temporarily. If you’re on the market for a new home in Barsha, Bur Dubai, Deira or Al Warqa, you'd better get your application in soon!
Al Ghurair Properties' residences have great amenities that match a range of lifestyle preferences and family sizes. If you're looking to live it up in a cosmopolitan environment, Manazil Al Mankhool 01 is only steps from renowned retail destinations and offers fast-paced energy. Similarly dynamic is Al Ghurair Residence, connected to the popular Al Ghurair Centre and its many entertainment options. And if you’re looking at another part of town, check out Manazil Al Barsha 01 next to Mall of the Emirates.
For those who prefer nature and greenery, Masaken Al Qusais is a quick walk to the beautiful Al Nahda Pond Park, perfect for sunset strolls or picnics with loved ones. Great apartments can be found by the Creek's waterfront, too; Masaken Al Hamriya 01 is steps from Al Seef, while Manazil Port Saeed 01 is right across the way on Deira’s side of the waterfront.
If you're set on a specific area, Al Ghurair Properties also provides variety within the same neighbourhood. For example, Manazil Al Raffa 03 is a more tranquil, suburban residence in Bur Dubai, whereas Manazil Al Raffa 01 caters to a more high-end living experience. The same diversity and proximity go for Manazil Al Muraqqabat 02 and Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03, which offers furnished apartments!
So, what are you waiting for? To start living large and saving big with Al Ghurair Properties' limited-time offer, go to www.agp.rent and complete your rental application today. T&C Apply*