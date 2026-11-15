Over 100 books launched by young UAE authors aged 6 to 18 at SIBF 2026

Children as young as six are seeing their names in print after turning their story ideas into published books, with 110 titles by young authors aged six to 18 launched at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026).

The launch, held on November 14 at the fair's Main Stage, celebrated the achievements of aspiring writers who had developed their manuscripts with the support of Learner Circle, a youth publishing platform that helps children explore creative writing and experience the publishing process.

For the young authors, the occasion offered more than an opportunity to showcase their work. It was a chance to see their ideas take shape as books, share their stories with readers and receive recognition on an international literary platform in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Winners of Learner Circle's 'Writathon 15.0 – Sharjah Edition' were also honoured during the ceremony, with participating authors receiving certificates and trophies.

From story idea to published book

Learner Circle guided the children through different stages of publishing, from developing their initial ideas and writing manuscripts to editing, illustration and preparing their work for publication.

With support from experienced mentors, the young participants were introduced to the creative and practical aspects of becoming authors, gaining first-hand experience of what it takes to bring a story from the imagination to the printed page.

Shankar, Co-Founder of Learner Circle, said the initiative was particularly important at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing how content is created.

Highlighting the need to nurture independent thinking among children, he said, “In a world ridden with AI-generated content, independent thought has become scarce. We want to encourage our children to think for themselves and build their imagination.”

The organisation's participation at SIBF 2026 marked another milestone, following the launch of more than 70 publications at the previous edition of the fair.

Deepika, a Learner Circle representative, pointed to the enthusiasm of some of the youngest participants, including children who have already published more than one book.

“Some of our youngest authors are only six years old, and they published multiple books with us. We aim to see our writers grow their creativity,” she said.

Young authors celebrated at Sharjah Book Fair

The ceremony also recognised winners of 'Writathon 15.0 – Sharjah Edition', a creative writing competition that invited young participants to submit their stories by early October.

Layla Houchaimi took first place for My Everything, an emotional story centred on the relationship between a mother and her child.

For Houchaimi, entering the competition was initially an opportunity to explore another writing challenge. The young writer said the idea came after a friend encouraged her to write about a mother and daughter.

“My friend told me that I must write a story with a mother and daughter, regardless of the genre,” she said.

Admitting that the win had come as a surprise, she added, “I just tried this competition out since I’m a writer, and I am surprised but very happy that I won!”

Jeanne Sara Joe, who submitted The Correction, and Dakshith Karthikeyan, whose entry was titled Anax, were named runners-up.

The newly launched publications covered a range of genres, including short stories, poetry and comics, reflecting the diverse interests and imagination of the young writers.

For participants, the experience offered an opportunity to move beyond writing as a classroom activity and engage with the wider literary community, while gaining the confidence that comes with seeing their work published.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) ran from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme 'Made of Stories', with Oman as Guest of Honour.

The fair brought together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing more than 1.7 million titles. Its programme featured 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events, with 106 guests from 25 countries.