Young adults in UAE are more likely than others to buy a car online: Survey

UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE11 hours ago
Online car buying penetration in the UAE among the young people is way above the global average, highlighting their strong affinity towards the digital channel.
A YouGov survey has revealed that young adults in the UAE, between 25-34 years show the greatest incidence of past online car purchasing as compared to all other age groups.
YouGov’s International Automotive Report 2021 examines the demographics, behaviours, and preferences of automotive consumers and how digital transformation has changed traditional car ownership and buying behaviours.
To get a baseline of current purchase behaviour, YouGov asked its respondents how they made their last car purchase (new or used).
Data revealed that the traditional path of buying, in person from a dealership, was the majority approach, comprising nearly three in five of respondents’ most recent global auto purchases. Only 16 per cent of respondents globally said their last car purchase was made online (from a dealership or directly from owner).
Despite in-person dealerships playing a critical role in the car buying process globally, some markets have shown a greater appetite for online car buying.
After China (35 per cent) and India (31 per cent), consumers in UAE (29 per cent) are most likely to say they bought their previous vehicle online. These markets greatly outpace the global average (16 per cent) and are far head of other developed economies like Europe (12 per cent) and the US (9 per cent) in terms of online car purchases.
It is not surprising to see higher online adoption among these buyers as they are digital natives and tend to be more engaged in e-commerce.
Future car buying
When it comes to future car buying behaviour, about three in ten consumers (31 per cent) globally say they will consider buying their next vehicle online through dealership purchases. This is nearly twice as high as current online purchase incidence (16 per cent), indicating that buyers are more open to taking the digital route in the future.
Among the 31 per cent who say they will consider buying their next vehicle online, less than half (48 per cent) said that they will exclusively shop online.
The percentage of respondents saying this is much higher in the UAE, where more than half (56 per cent) say they will exclusively shop online in the future, indicating a need for seamlessly connected in-person and digital experiences across the path to purchase.
“The automotive and mobility sector is going through a period of transformation, accelerated by digitalization enablement,” said Suzanna Mitrovich, global sector head for automotive at YouGov.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE11 hours ago
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE12 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE15 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE15 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE16 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE16 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE16 hours ago