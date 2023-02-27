Partner Content By KT Engage
Xiaomi 13 Series 'co-engineered with Leica' launches in international markets
For the first time, international users can experience pro-grade camera systems with authentic Leica experience on Xiaomi flagships
Xiaomi recently unveiled its latest flagship smartphone lineup Xiaomi 13 Series to its international markets at a product launch event in Barcelona, Spain. Through in-depth product collaborations between Xiaomi and Leica, as part of the strategic partnership in imaging technology, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro aim to offer a brand-new smartphone photography experience to its international users. The dual flagship models are co-engineered with Leica and feature professional optical lenses and advanced computational capabilities. They also include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Xiaomi's surge battery management system for exceptional performance.
"I am truly impressed with the Xiaomi 13 Series, it's a real game changer for me," said Steve McCurry, a world-renowned photographer featured in the international photography hall of fame, the first recipient of the Leica 'Hall of fame' award, and a Leica ambassador, as he expressed his excitement to Xiaomi 13 Series' international debut.
Also introduced during the launch is Xiaomi 13 Lite, which delivers excellent portrait imaging and extended photography options for aspirational young adults.
Master-level photography with Leica co-engineered camera system
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro's camera systems were developed with Leica, resulting in a pro-level smartphone photography experience. Each phone has a triple camera setup with Leica lenses for optimal hardware, image quality, and UI/UX design.
Xiaomi 13 Pro's Leica Vario-Summicron 1:19-2.2/14-75 ASPH. camera system features three lenses covering focal lengths from 14mm to 75mm. The main camera has a 23mm wide-angle lens with a 1-inch IMX989 sensor, while the tele-photo lens uses a floating design to focus from 10cm to infinity. The IMX989 sensor, first seen on Xiaomi 12S Ultra, is the largest ever in a smartphone, providing high dynamic range and light-capturing capabilities for detailed and vivid images.
Xiaomi 13 has a 0.6x to 3.2x optical zoom range and a 75mm tele-photo lens. Both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro offer various camera settings and features for photographers, including the master-lens system for portrait shots, Leica authentic look, and Leica vibrant look photographic styles. The user-friendly UI also includes fun features like Leica filters, Leica watermark, and Leica classic shutter sound.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro lead in computational photography with the Xiaomi imaging engine, offering fast photo capture and automatic focus on moving subjects with Xiaomi ProFocus. Both smartphones have excellent image optimisation and manual parameter adjustment in pro mode. Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 10-Bit RAW DNG camera and adobe-created colour profiles for advanced post-editing on adobe photoshop and lightroom.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are great for shooting videos, including 'create in Dolby vision' with vivid colours, sharp contrast ratios, and rich details, as well as capturing 4K ultra night videos with HyperOIS video stabilisation. These features make them an excellent tool for pro-level videographers.
Dazzling speed + performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and reliability + power with Xiaomi surge
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, with a 42-49 per cent GPU performance and power efficiency improvement, and a 37-47 per cent CPU performance and power efficiency improvement compared to the previous generation. This powerful performance ensures fast and easy handling of tasks like computational photography, real-time AI, and gaming while extending daily battery life. Both devices support Wi-Fi 7 with Qualcomm FastConnectTM 7800 Mobile Connectivity System, with Xiaomi 13 Pro featuring HBS multi-link technology, capable of speeds up to 5.8 Gbps and reduced latency, while Xiaomi 13 features DBS multi-link technology with speeds up to 3.6Gbps.
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have the Xiaomi surge battery management system with a self-developed surge charging chip for longer service life and improved experience. Xiaomi 13 has a 4,500mAh battery, the highest energy density under the same power, and supports 67W wired and 50W wireless, both turbocharging. Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 4,820mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge, charging to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes.
Premium flagship flaunting a minimalistic design and best-in-class display
Both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro feature an all-new minimalistic design language highlighting their powerful technological capabilities.
Xiaomi 13 comes in black, white, and flora green, and boasts a stylish screen design with flat edges and 2.5D curved back. With a 93.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 1.61mm ultra-thin bezels, its large 6.36" FHD+ AMOLED display ensures content is displayed in top-notch color accuracy and brightness while consuming less power.
Xiaomi 13 Pro has a uniform 3D-curved ceramic body, available in ceramic white and ceramic black. It has a 6.73" 120Hz WQHD+ AMOLED display with 1,200 nits full-screen brightness, 1,900 nits peak brightness, and TrueColor display, providing a highly immersive audiovisual experience with support for Dolby vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby atmos.
Both devices offer IP68 dust and water resistance, ensuring optimal protection and peace of mind.
Premium services to match
Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 offer 3 android system updates and five years of security patch updates. Users can get up to six months of free trial for Google One and YouTube Premium. Both phones support android's digital car key feature.
There's also a one out-of-warranty repair on both Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 without labour cost within the first 12 months. Xiaomi offers smartphone international warranty service in over 40 markets worldwide for Xiaomi 13 Pro users who meet warranty conditions. Visit mi.com for more details.
Xiaomi 13 Lite boasts versatility with dual front cameras for social media enthusiasts
Xiaomi 13 Lite is designed for young smartphone users passionate about unique selfies and scenes. Its dual front cameras, including a 32MP lens and 8MP lens, capture clear images with natural-looking bokeh. Additional features, such as dynamic framing and selfie zoom, are included to support content creators. Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and a 120Hz AMOLED display, the device also supports 67W fast charging in a slim 7.23mm and 171g package with a 4,500mAh battery.
Xiami 13 Series' availability
Xiaomi 13 Series will be available for sale starting March 8 in the UAE via Xiaomi's official channels. Xiaomi 13 Pro will come in ceramic black and ceramic white with one storage variant of 12GB+512GB. Xiaomi 13 will come in black, white, and flora green with one variant available of 12GB+256GB, while Xiaomi 13 Lite will come in black, pink, and blue with two variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.
Xiaomi Introduces all-new premium AIoT offerings to international markets
Xiaomi launched its latest suite of AIoT products along with Xiaomi 13 Series. The lineup includes Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, and Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra, promising to revolutionise entertainment. Xiaomi's Buds 4 Pro features upgraded TWS, impressive active noise cancellation, dimensional audio, nine-hour battery life, dual-device connectivity, and wireless charging. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro combines classic watch design and smartwatch technology with a 1.47" AMOLED display, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass, and real-time tracking for over 100 sports activities. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is the first Xiaomi scooter with a dual suspension system and self-sealing 10-inch tyres for a safer and smoother ride.