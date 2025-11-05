UAE: X to partner with Bridge Summit through sessions, experiences

Bridge Summit 2025 has announced a landmark partnership with X ahead of the event set to take place from December 8-10.

As part of this collaboration, X will participate in BRIDGE Summit 2025 through a thought leadership session exploring the power of real-time global conversations in shaping media landscapes, hands-on interactive workshops on leveraging a suite of X products.

They will also offer immersive on-site experiences featuring interactive booths, enabling attendees to experience X’s innovations firsthand. X’s innovative technology will be integrated into Bridge Summit navigation screens, serving as a bespoke guide to the summit.

Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of Bridge, said: “This partnership with X reinforces the UAE’s leadership in innovation and responsible AI, while advancing connections with leaders across media, policy, finance, and technology to foster collaboration, align interests, and reinforce media’s role in building informed, inclusive, and resilient societies.”

The integration of X’s technologies into Bridge Summit 2025 strengthens the Summit’s position as a platform where ideas turn into partnerships and innovation fuels growth across industries.

Reem Sadek, Director of Government Affairs and Partnerships for Middle East and North Africa at X, added: “We’re proud to collaborate with Bridge, bringing X’s real-time global insights to celebrate and amplify Bridge Summit’s core role at the intersection of technology, creativity, and communication. X is where half a billion voices come together to spark ideas and creativity, empowering creators and storytellers to thrive in a connected world.”

The partnership builds on recent discussions between the leadership of Bridge and X, and was announced during a meeting with Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of Bridge, and Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairperson of BRIDGE, X’s team members.