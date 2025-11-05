  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 05, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 14, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png34.2°C

UAE: X to partner with Bridge Summit through sessions, experiences

The integration of X’s technologies into Bridge Summit 2025 strengthens the Summit’s position as a platform where ideas turn into partnerships and innovation fuels growth across industries

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 11:58 AM

Top Stories

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 20 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 20 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

Dubai expat dies in car crash: Mosque being built in his honour

Dubai expat dies in car crash: Mosque being built in his honour

3 days on, Air India Express passengers still await luggage left behind in Dubai

3 days on, Air India Express passengers still await luggage left behind in Dubai

Bridge Summit 2025 has announced a landmark partnership with X ahead of the event set to take place from December 8-10.

As part of this collaboration, X will participate in BRIDGE Summit 2025 through a thought leadership session exploring the power of real-time global conversations in shaping media landscapes, hands-on interactive workshops on leveraging a suite of X products.

Recommended For You

Man charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after knife attack on UK train

Man charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after knife attack on UK train

Philippines: 66 dead in Typhoon Kalmaegi as survivors confront destruction

Philippines: 66 dead in Typhoon Kalmaegi as survivors confront destruction

Saudi Arabia: Indian shot dead after dispute over buying illegal substances

Saudi Arabia: Indian shot dead after dispute over buying illegal substances

Israel arrests ex-military prosecutor after leaked video of abusing Palestinian detainee

Israel arrests ex-military prosecutor after leaked video of abusing Palestinian detainee

Jobe Bellingham finding his feet as Dortmund head to City

Jobe Bellingham finding his feet as Dortmund head to City

 

They will also offer immersive on-site experiences featuring interactive booths, enabling attendees to experience X’s innovations firsthand. X’s innovative technology will be integrated into Bridge Summit navigation screens, serving as a bespoke guide to the summit.

Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of Bridge, said: “This partnership with X reinforces the UAE’s leadership in innovation and responsible AI, while advancing connections with leaders across media, policy, finance, and technology to foster collaboration, align interests, and reinforce media’s role in building informed, inclusive, and resilient societies.”

The integration of X’s technologies into Bridge Summit 2025 strengthens the Summit’s position as a platform where ideas turn into partnerships and innovation fuels growth across industries.

Reem Sadek, Director of Government Affairs and Partnerships for Middle East and North Africa at X, added: “We’re proud to collaborate with Bridge, bringing X’s real-time global insights to celebrate and amplify Bridge Summit’s core role at the intersection of technology, creativity, and communication. X is where half a billion voices come together to spark ideas and creativity, empowering creators and storytellers to thrive in a connected world.”

The partnership builds on recent discussions between the leadership of Bridge and X, and was announced during a meeting with Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of Bridge, and Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice Chairperson of BRIDGE, X’s team members.