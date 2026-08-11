Wynn Al Marjan Island completes 550-metre shoreline, sheltered lagoon, and reef

Wynn Al Marjan Island has completed its 550-metre shoreline, sheltered lagoon and offshore reef, the first development at the waterfront experience planned for the Ras Al Khaimah resort ahead of its expected opening in 2027.

The completed shoreline stretches for more than half a kilometre along the Arabian Gulf and includes a sheltered lagoon designed for swimming and water activities, with submerged rock formations framing both sides of the beach.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Offshore, engineered reef units have been installed to encourage marine habitat growth. Coral and marine life have already begun developing around the structures, while osprey have been spotted nesting nearby, according to Wynn Al Marjan Island.

The beachfront will form part of the resort’s Wynn Beach, which is planned across three areas: Resort Beach, Adult Beach and Enclave Beach, each designed with a different setting and atmosphere.

The lagoon is expected to support activities including swimming, snorkelling, paddle-boarding and kayaking.

“Our ambition was to create a shoreline where guests can escape, somewhere they can swim in calm, clear water and enjoy the beachfront in complete privacy,” said Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island.

The resort said the waters off Ras Al Khaimah are home to a range of marine life and are known among regional diving communities. The emirate has 21 diving sites, including natural reefs and shipwrecks.

The wider region’s marine habitats support species including Indian Ocean humpback dolphins, hawksbill, green and loggerhead turtles, marbled electric rays and more than 500 species of fish.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is currently under construction on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah and is scheduled to open in 2027.

The integrated resort will feature 1,530 rooms and suites, 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, a theatre, spa, designer boutiques, event spaces, pools and a beach club, alongside the private beachfront.