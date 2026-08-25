Wynn Al Marjan Island unveils 1,110sqm luxury townhomes in Ras Al Khaimah

Wynn Al Marjan Island has unveiled a new ultra-private accommodation option featuring townhomes of up to 1,110 square metres, offering guests a residential-style stay within the resort’s boutique Enclave hotel.

Located at the heart of the resort, the two-level townhomes range from 630 square metres for two-bedroom layouts to 1,110 square metres for four-bedroom layouts. They will be available exclusively by reservation.

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The townhomes are accessed through the Royal Foyer and are designed to give guests immediate access to the wider resort while maintaining a private and secluded setting.

Each residence features expansive primary suites and private spa facilities, including a hammam and tepidarium. Guests will also have access to living and dining rooms, a library, a billiards salon, a media room, a contemporary kitchen and a bar.

The residences extend outdoors into enclosed landscaped courtyards with multiple plunge pools and dedicated wellness facilities.

“Townhomes move beyond the traditional idea of a villa or penthouse,” said Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development. “This is an entirely different category of accommodation, defined by privacy, scale, and a level of residential design rarely found in a resort setting.”

The townhomes are part of Enclave, Wynn Al Marjan Island’s boutique hotel within the wider resort. With their addition, Enclave now has 323 accommodations across suites, apartments, townhomes, and marina and ocean estates.

Townhome guests will also have access to a private beachfront; 24-hour dedicated butler and culinary services; and private chauffeured transportation.

The residences feature vaulted ceilings, grand staircases and detailed architectural finishes, with the design intended to create the feel of a private home rather than a conventional hotel accommodation.

“Enclave was designed as a destination within the resort, and the townhomes take that concept one step further,” Lenahan said. “They have a character and identity all their own, created for guests seeking the privacy and permanence of a home within a world-class resort.”