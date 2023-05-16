Would you eat this 23K gold-plated biriyani? Top 3 luxurious dishes served in Dubai

Eligible workers in the country have to subscribe to the scheme before June 30 to avoid penalties
It’s no secret that Dubai is a land of luxury. Each year, the city competes with itself to create and execute the most mind-blowing inventions and ideas that continue to draw in people from across the world. The food scene in Dubai is no different.
If you can spare the budget for it, here are the most insane, luxurious food items that the city has to offer.
Pizzas started out as a beloved street food in Italy. One of the best things about pizzas is the fact that they are cheap and yummy, and easy to share with friends and families. Well, not in this luxurious Jumeirah restaurant! Pierchic in Jumeirah has an item on the menu like no other; The Royal Pizza. This pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients from across the world. It uses Japanese matsutake mushrooms, White Alba truffles from Italy (the most expensive food item in the world), saffron from Iran and Monga saffron from Kashmir. Doesn’t it sound like a world tour in your mouth? This lavish pizza was created specifically for the Dubai Royal Family.
Location: Pierchic Restaurant – Madinat Jumeirah
Price: Dh 777,000 (for what? One pizza? Any size/slice specification?)
Ever had a scoop of ice cream that cost more than your monthly rent? We bet not. The Black Diamond Ice cream served by Scoopi is as rich as the name suggests. Not only are the ingredients used in making it versatile and first-rate – vanilla beans all the way from Madagascar, saffron from Iran, and black truffle from Italy – but the scoop also comes topped with a smatter of edible 23-carat gold flakes. An additional speciality about this ice cream is that it is served in a gold handcrafted bowl with a silver spoon that you can keep as a souvenir from the café.
Location: Scoopi Café – Jumeirah 3
Price: Dh 2,999 per scoop
The South-Asian delicacy of biryani, which is spiced rice cooked with roast meat and spices, is a decadent party dish by itself. But Dubai’s Bombay Borough decided to give it a golden spin and elevate it further. The Royal Gold Biriyani is a dish that the restaurant serves where everything, including the meat, potatoes, and kebabs, is coated in a thin layer of 23-carat edible gold. It is promised to be “a meal of a lifetime” and requires pre-booking to escape long waiting times. What does gold biriyani taste of, you might ask? Not very different from regular biryani – considering that edible gold foil has no discernible taste – but you can be guaranteed to feel like true royalty as you have this incredible meal.
Location: Bombay Borough – Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC
Price: Dh 1000 per plate
While it’s true that we might not even be able to taste any of these dishes, it’s still fun to see what the city is cooking for those who can afford it.
