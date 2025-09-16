Revealed: UAE’s 'most distrusted profession', according to latest survey

For the first time, social media influencers have been ranked as the country's most distrusted profession, according to Insight Discovery’s seventh annual Worst Reputation in the UAE survey.

Traditionally dominated by credit card issuers and recruitment firms, the list saw a major shift this year as influencers claimed the top spot. For most of the past six years, credit card issuers and recruitment firms dominated the rankings.

But this year, 21 per cent of UAE residents said influencers hold the worst reputation. This was followed by telemarketers and call centres at 19 per cent, credit card issuers at 13 per cent, recruitment firms at 11 per cent, and real estate agents at 8 per cent.

The rise of influencers in this ranking is largely attributed to concerns over undisclosed promotions, lack of transparency, and the potential harm caused by misleading advice. Insight Discovery highlighted “finfluencers,” who often promote unregulated investment schemes and make outlandish claims, as a major driver of distrust.

“The rise of influencers to the top of this list is a clear wake-up call for the industry," said Nigel Sillitoe, CEO of Insight Discovery. "As audiences tire of the behaviour of some influencers and grow more conscious of the risks linked to unregulated online advice, the demand for greater transparency and accountability has never been stronger."

"The recent licensing regime introduced by the UAE government and the Securities and Commodities Authority for finfluencers is a vital step towards rebuilding trust and protecting consumers," he added.

A credibility crisis

For many in the UAE, the scepticism is deeply personal. “I’m not surprised. I know because I’m an influencer and have been in this space for the past ten years," said Lana Kaati, a Syrian-Canadian raised in the UAE with 51.8K followers, said,

For many residents, scepticism toward influencers is rooted in personal experience. Syrian-Canadian content creator Lana Kaati, who has over 51,000 followers, said she wasn’t surprised by the results. “The quality of content has dropped in recent years,” she explained. “So many newcomers treat influencing as quick cash, free gifts, or just a fun side gig. They’re not in it to tell a story that creates real impact within the community.”

Kaati, who has been doing content creation for the past 10 years, pointed out that many influencers rely on pre-written texts provided by agencies, simply posting what they’re told without any research. “That, to me, is very damaging,” she said. “I’ve started saying no to many campaigns because of how people perceive influencers today — and also because of how I see other influencers promoting content. I don’t want to be in the same basket, so I’ve become very selective about what I present.”

Her personal rules mean rejecting products that don’t align with her values. “If I’m sent a product to endorse and I feel it isn’t genuine — for example, like ‘diet teas’ — I refuse immediately because I know it’s fluff. I make it a point to read, research, and even ask companies for ingredient details, especially if it’s food for children. If I feel it’s good for my family, then I’ll go for it. Otherwise, even if there’s money involved, I’ll turn it down.”

Others, like UAE national Hajar Hassan, said the distrust stems from the gap between influencers’ online image and reality. “For many social media influencers, the image they project online is far from reality. It's common to see influencers claim they’ve been using a product or service ‘for years,’ when in fact it's just a paid promotion,” she said.

"Their ‘perfect’ lives are often curated and exaggerated purely for social media, which raises questions about their credibility," she added.

Trust eroded by tactics

She recalled instances where influencers turned to followers with pleas to save their businesses or boutiques. “Even if genuine, it doesn’t inspire trust — it just shows how transactional the relationship with followers has become.”

“For most people, these influencers don’t inspire genuine loyalty because their social presence feels insincere. Their lifestyles often seem staged, their stories inconsistent, and their motives profit-driven. That’s why, personally, I find it hard to trust them at all," she added.

Conscious consumer approach

Still, not all residents dismiss influencers entirely. Dubai resident Bhavya Rao takes a more cautious but balanced approach. “For me, it really depends on what the influencer is endorsing. I would never take any financial advice from influencers for sure. But if it’s a store offering branded products at more affordable prices, I do feel tempted to check it out. The same goes for a gateway deal or a staycation. But as a consumer, I believe it’s important to do my own due diligence.”

Bhavya admitted she’s often tempted by influencer promotions but always takes time to verify them. “At first, I might feel drawn to a makeup item or a kitchen appliance, but I’m the kind of person who will read reviews extensively and even ask around before making a purchase.”

She added, “Of course, there’s always a marketing angle to influencer content, and you have to take it with a pinch of salt. That said, I’ve also seen journalists who know their industries so well that when they step into the influencer space, their authenticity and expertise really stand out. So, at the end of the day, it varies from person to person, and I wouldn’t want to make sweeping generalisations about influencers.”