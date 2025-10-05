'Teacher of generations': Sheikh Hamdan shares heartfelt photos of UAE President

As the world marks World Teachers’ Day on October 5 each year, UAE leaders have expressed their deep appreciation for the vital role educators play in shaping people’s lives in many ways on Sunday.

Among those leaders is Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has granted over 200 teachers the highly coveted Golden Visa in appreciation of their significant contribution to the community.

In another gesture of respect and appreciation to those who teach us life lessons and lead by example, like UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Dubai royal shared touching photos of himself and his son Rashid with the nation's leader on World Teachers' Day.

The three are seen in one photo moving towards a door with Sheikh Hamdan holding Rashid's hand.

'Teacher of generations'

In another heartwarming photo, Sheikh Mohamed is seen embracing young Rashid in a tender moment, capturing the warmth and affection that characterise the bond between the UAE leader and royals, one generation after the other.

In the image, Rashid’s face is thoughtfully covered with a blue heart emoji — a gesture reflecting Sheikh Hamdan’s consistent commitment to safeguarding his children’s privacy.

Take a look at the photo here:

Along with the photos, the Dubai royal, who also serves as UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and has over 17 million followers on Instagram, wrote a caption that says: "Mohamed bin Zayed.. teacher of generations".