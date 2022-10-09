World Mental Health Day: Abu Dhabi launches awareness guide for parents

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 8:23 PM

A mental health guide has been rolled out in Abu Dhabi to create awareness amongst parents regarding the concept of mental health. The aim is to help mould a healthy family environment.

The Department of Community Development (DCD) of Abu Dhabi on Sunday released the ‘Parents’ Guide on Mental Health’ to mark World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated on October 10.

This launch is a part of DCD’s constant efforts to provide services and initiatives that form a pillar for various segments of society, in collaboration with social and health entities of Abu Dhabi.

The guide, prepared by the Department of Community Development (DCD) of Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, gives parents general information for dealing with day-to-day stress and leading a healthy and stable life.

It also sheds light on the importance of mental health and its impact on an individual or a family’s behaviour and feelings, also highlighting how it affects daily lives and a person's ability to handle mental pressure. Outlined in the guide are the factors that affect mental health, including relationships, lifestyles, personal factors, and external factors.

Dr. Layla Al-Hayas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has confirmed the "DCD’s commitment to launching initiatives that support mental health, such as the Parents’ Guide on Mental Health."

She reiterated that the Department is constantly devising and implementing initiatives to offer services that meet the demands of community members and offer them optimum tools to cope with mental stress.

“We have launched the Parents' Guide with an aim to create awareness for different [mental health] aspects of parents, while focusing on empowering them to effectively deal with daily life pressures. The guide offers support [for] dealing with social circumstances and difficult situations,” said Al-Hayas.

“With this guide, we highlight our efforts to monitor, identify and address societal challenges, and provide care and high standards of services to the community members. It further reflects our dedication to ensuring the well-being of the Abu Dhabi community and strengthening the Emirates position as an ideal living destination.”

This guide informs parents on various methods to enhance mental health, including improving aspects of their day-to-day lives by building and maintaining healthy relationships. It further addresses the need to enjoy and explore life, be productive and efficient at work, enhance ability to contribute socially, cope with mental pressure, changes and uncertainty, and prevent mental and physical illness.

The guide also highlights various mental, physical and social needs, which are significant to improving mental health. It focuses on identifying a network of support, as well as being aware of and utilising coping strategies to mitigate circumstances that might cause mental pressure. Additionally, the guide teaches parents how to communicate clearly about their fears with partners, friends and mental health professionals, and to further accept the fact that an individual will make mistakes and go through difficult situations in life.”

Through this guide, The Department of Community Development showcases the role relationships play in mental health, and explores avenues of enhancing one’s relationship with their life partner by strengthening communication.

It also reflects on parents' relationships with their children and its impact on the mental health of the former – as well as their relationship with their co-workers and the significance of keeping this healthy through respect, effective communication, confidentiality, trust, self-awareness, and boundaries.

