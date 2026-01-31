World Governments Summit 2026 to begin February 3–5 with record participation

The World Governments Summit Organisation revealed the agenda for the upcoming edition of the World Governments Summit, running from 3rd to 5th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The agenda aligns with major global shifts and rapid developments across vital sectors, offering a future-forward vision that addresses key challenges and opportunities while outlining the role of governments in laying the foundation for community development worldwide.

Marking the largest leadership participation in its history, the World Governments Summit 2026 will bring together more than 45 heads of state and government, over 15 deputy heads of state, more than 500 ministers and over 150 governments.

Global speakers

The summit’s agenda features more than 445 sessions and over 450 global speakers, including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers and decision-makers.

Joining these sessions are over 700 CEOs of major corporations, 87 laureates of prestigious global scientific awards, including the Nobel Prize, and over 80 international and regional organisations and global and academic institutions.

The summit is expected to attract extensive media coverage, with over 840 international, regional and local journalists and 44 media partners in attendance. This year’s extended agenda features 25 global forums and over 45 ministerial and high-level meetings.

Five key themes

The Summit’s agenda highlights five key themes, including:

Global Governance and Effective Leadership

Societal Wellbeing and Building Capacities

Economic Prosperity and Strategic Investments

Urban Future and Evolving Demographics

Future Realities and Emerging Frontiers

In addition to planned forums and meetings, the summit will issue 36 strategic reports in cooperation with international knowledge partners and will launch the 3rd edition of the Global Ministers Survey.

Agenda

Day 0 of the World Governments Summit 2026 kicks off on Monday, 2 February, and will host the UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum, the Arab Fiscal Forum, the High-Level Investment Forum: Latin America and the Caribbean, the Young Arab Leaders Forum, and several forums held as part of the World Laureates Summit, which convenes world-leading laureates.

Prominent speakers on Day 0 include Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, UAE; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; and Fahad Al Turki, Director General, Arab Monetary Fund.

Day 1 will convene several forums, including the Young Scientists Forum, the Artificial Intelligence Forum, the Government Experience Exchange Forum, and the New Ecuador Forum.

Prominent speakers include Santiago Peña Palacios, President of the Republic of Paraguay; Đuro Macut, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia; Dr David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone; and Prof. Adam Riess, Nobel Laureate in Physics (2011) of Johns Hopkins University, among others.

Day 2 will feature main addresses by Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait; Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia; and Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank.

A series of conversations will host Dr Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles; Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; and Calixto Ortega Sánchez, Vice President for the Economy, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Day 2 will also convene meetings and roundtables addressing the future of policies and behavioural sciences, the future of retail, and multilateral trade systems, as well as an OECD and EU bilateral dialogue.

Day 3, which concludes the summit, will feature a keynote session with Mokhtar Ould Djay, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Another main session will be delivered by Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE.

Themes addressed during Day 3 meetings and roundtables include the future of the digital economy, the future of digital games, shaping future governments, the future of government human resources in the AI age and others.