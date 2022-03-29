World Government Summit 2022: Sheikh Mohammed discusses ties with Sultan of Brunei

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday, met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam and the accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2022, that's taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were also present at the meeting.

The two leaders discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields. They also discussed views on all various regional and global issues.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed the UAE's pride in its historical relations with the Sultanate of Brunei, and the keenness to expand cooperation in various fields, especially economic and cultural fields.

The meeting touched upon cooperation in the fields of tourism, financial services, agriculture and other major economic sectors.

The Sultan of Brunei stressed his country's keenness in upgrading the relations between that nations and extending cooperation in various fields. He congratulated the UAE, its leadership and people, for the successful launch of the World Government Summit.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, and Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini.