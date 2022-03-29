The number of private sports institutions in Dubai has climbed to 1,200
UAE20 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday, met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam and the accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2022, that's taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were also present at the meeting.
The two leaders discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields. They also discussed views on all various regional and global issues.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed the UAE's pride in its historical relations with the Sultanate of Brunei, and the keenness to expand cooperation in various fields, especially economic and cultural fields.
The meeting touched upon cooperation in the fields of tourism, financial services, agriculture and other major economic sectors.
The Sultan of Brunei stressed his country's keenness in upgrading the relations between that nations and extending cooperation in various fields. He congratulated the UAE, its leadership and people, for the successful launch of the World Government Summit.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, and Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini.
The number of private sports institutions in Dubai has climbed to 1,200
UAE20 hours ago
Top officials from US, Egypt, Morocco and Bahrain also participated
UAE1 day ago
Emirates Draw's Grand Prize-Winning Numbers 2785273
UAE1 day ago
Finlay chose to use his hike to raise awareness for Football for Humanity.
UAE1 day ago
The two ministers affirmed that UAE-Israeli relations are steadily growing and evolving in many sectors
UAE1 day ago
The decompression chamber helped treat amateur divers who fell ill
UAE2 days ago
This year’s savings are the biggest since Earth Hour was first observed in the Emirate in 2008
UAE2 days ago
Dr Yao Ydo praised Dubai Cares for providing educational opportunities, especially in developing countries
UAE3 days ago