High blood pressure, diabetes may raise risk of cognitive decline, warn UAE doctors

As the world marks World Brain Day today, UAE doctors are urging residents to pay closer attention to conditions that are often associated with heart and metabolic health, but can also have a profound impact on the brain.

From high blood pressure and diabetes to obesity and poor sleep, experts say several interconnected factors can influence cognitive wellbeing over time. While many people focus on brain health only when memory problems emerge, clinicians stress that prevention and early intervention are key to maintaining long-term cognitive function.

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The warning comes as neurological disorders continue to rise globally. According to the World Federation of Neurology, which organises World Brain Day, more than 3.4 billion people worldwide are living with neurological conditions, making them the leading cause of ill health and disability globally.

Health experts in the UAE say that although there is no single test that can predict future cognitive decline, a combination of medical history, lifestyle habits, biomarkers and, in some cases, genetic information can help identify potential risks early and guide preventive action.

Why brain health depends on more than memory

Doctors say brain health is shaped by multiple factors working together rather than a single condition or event.

Dr Fernando, Medical Director, OMICS Precision Health, explained that assessing a person's overall health profile can help identify risks before symptoms emerge.

“Brain health is influenced by a wide range of interconnected factors, including cardiovascular health, sleep quality, nutrition, metabolic function and, for some individuals, genetic predisposition,” she said.

She added that proactive screening can be beneficial. “Rather than waiting for symptoms to develop, a personalised assessment can help build a clearer picture of an individual's current health and identify areas where lifestyle or medical interventions may support long-term cognitive wellbeing.”

Dr Porras echoed the need for a broader approach, noting that clinicians do not rely on a single indicator when evaluating future cognitive health.

Instead, doctors assess several factors together, including biomarkers, medical history, family history, lifestyle habits and genetic information where appropriate, to build a more complete picture of a person's health and identify modifiable risk factors.

Among the most significant concerns, experts say, are cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. High blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol have all been linked to a greater risk of cognitive decline over time, underlining the importance of effective management and prevention.

Early warning signs often overlooked

According to UAE specialists, the effects of these conditions on the brain can begin long before obvious symptoms appear.

Dr Vivek Karan, Consultant – Neurology at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, said many people fail to recognise the connection between common chronic illnesses and cognitive health.

“Absolutely. While these conditions are often associated with heart disease, their impact on the brain is equally significant. High blood pressure damages the delicate blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to brain tissue, increasing the risk of stroke, memory impairment and vascular dementia.”

He explained that diabetes and obesity can further compound the problem. “Poorly controlled diabetes accelerates injury to both blood vessels and nerve cells, affecting cognitive function over time. Obesity contributes through chronic inflammation and metabolic disturbances, which further increase the risk of hypertension and diabetes.”

The neurologist noted that these conditions can silently accelerate brain ageing and increase the likelihood of cognitive decline. However, he stressed that many of these risks can be reduced through healthy lifestyle choices and proper medical management.

Healthcare professionals highlight that the first signs of declining cognitive health are often subtle and may be mistaken for everyday stress or ageing.

Dr Tony Joseph, Consultant Endocrinologist, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Shahama, said individuals may experience increased forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, slower information processing, problems with multitasking, or challenges with planning and decision-making.

“Some people also report mental fatigue or ‘brain fog’. While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate a serious neurological condition, they should not be ignored, particularly in people with diabetes, hypertension, or obesity,” he said.

When it comes to protecting brain health, Dr Joseph believes one intervention stands above the rest.

“If I had to choose one intervention, it would be regular physical activity. Exercise is one of the most effective ways to support both metabolic and brain health. It helps control blood pressure, improves insulin sensitivity, supports healthy weight management, and promotes healthy blood flow to the brain. Even moderate activities such as brisk walking for 30 minutes on most days can have meaningful long-term benefits.”

He added, “Equally important is ensuring that chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are identified early and managed effectively.”