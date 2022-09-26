Working hours, leaves: New UAE service to guide workers on rights, responsibilities

On Monday, the Emirati currency rose further to hit an all-time high against the Indian rupee and the British pound
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has announced that labourers can now complete the Awareness Programme requirements through the newly launched 'self-guidance' service on its app.
The service is available in 16 languages – Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tagalog, Chinese, Bengali, Pashto, French, Spanish, Sinhala, Nepali, Dutch, Russian and Swahili. Users will need to watch a 20-minute video that explains their rights and responsibilities, as well as the UAE’s culture and social norms.
Qasim Jameel, Director of Guidance at Mohre, said, "The new initiative is part of the ministry’s digital transformation plan, which aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy. The new service aims to enhance the capabilities of the job market and facilitate employers’ and employees’ use of Mohre's services.
"The ministry successfully transformed all guidance services to become digital, offering users multiple channels to reach their desired service, whether through the guidance services centres or via the app," he added.
"The self-guidance entails raising awareness about the rights and responsibilities, and other aspects such as working hours and leave entitlements, as well as it educates labourers about the UAE’s culture and social norms."
