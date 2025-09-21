Look: When UAE stopped work to protest massacre of Palestinians in Beirut 43 years ago

It was a show of strong solidarity and compassion. The UAE observed a half-hour work stoppage this day, 43 years ago (September 21, 1982), in protest of the Sabra and Shatila massacre in Beirut, where more than 3,200 people were killed.

It was one of the most harrowing massacres committed during the Lebanese civil war (that broke out in 1975). The victims were mostly refugees of Nakba ('catastrophe' in Arabic) who fled Palestine in 1948, which led to the formation of Israel.

Between September 16 and 18, 1982, the Palestinian refugees — who were living in Shatila and the adjacent neighbourhood of Sabra located southwest of Lebanon’s capital city Beirut — along with Lebanese civilians, were attacked by a right-wing Lebanese militia, reportedly in coordination with the Israeli army.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The mass slaughter drew widespread global condemnation. In the UAE — as reported by Khaleej Times — work stopped from 9am to 9.30am at all UAE ministries and government offices, as well as various organisations, in implementation of the UAE Cabinet decision to express “the people’s and government’s denunciation of the atrocious massacre.”

Work at airports came to a standstill, including the immigration and passport sections, ground services, and cargo divisions. Schools all over the country also halted classes for half an hour, and students observed a minute’s silence in mourning for the victims of the massacre.

Postal, telegraph, and telephone offices stopped work completely for half an hour, as did all departments and offices connected with public utilities such as water and electricity. Banks and shops were also closed in protest of the Beirut massacre.

The UAE openly expressed its compassion. Messages of condolences were immediately sent to then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), an umbrella of Palestinian political parties created in 1964.

The UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, called upon the international community, particularly the permanent members of the UN Security Council, “to take swift, decisive action to put an end to the continuing misery of the Lebanese and Palestinian people.”

Khaleej Times reported Sheikh Zayed demanded “the immediate withdrawal of the Zionist forces from Lebanon and asserted that Israel could not have perpetrated its brutal practices without the massive support it received from the West, especially the US.”

‘Deep grief and sorrow’

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of condolences to Arafat; while Sheikha Fatima, wife of the President and chairperson of the UAE Women’s Association, sent a message of condolence to the PLO Executive Committee.

Sheikha Fatima’s message read, “We were horrified by the news of the terrifying massacres which took place in Sabra and Shatila camps, of women, children, and old people by the Zionist criminal and their killers who committed their bloody crime without care for the honour of the women and innocence of the children, or weakness of the aged.

“On my behalf and on behalf of all branches of the UAE Women’s Association and all mothers and women in this Arab country, we express to you our deep grief and sorrow over this terrifying massacre, unprecedented in modern history, and assure you of our continuous support for the Palestinian liberation struggle until the (Palestinian) lands are restored and the criminals are punished.

“All mothers and women of the UAE share with all Palestinian mothers and women their grief in these difficult days and ask God to keep the souls of the martyrs in peace and to give us the power to stop the repetition of such a crime,” Sheikha Fatima added.

Meanwhile, in a televised address on September 20, 1982, then US President Ronald Reagan said, "It was essential that Israeli forces withdraw from Beirut to allow the multi-national force to aid the Lebanese government in winning control over the capital and the rest of the country.” He added, "A force of US, Italian and French troops would return to Lebanon for a limited time to help the Lebanese government achieve full control of Beirut.”

‘Act of genocide’

Following the massacre, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution declaring it an “act of genocide”.

In February 1983, a UN commission found that “Israeli authorities or forces were involved, directly or indirectly in the Sabra and Shatila massacres”. Not a single Lebanese or Israeli fighter or official, however, was punished for the crimes committed.

The Beirut massacre is one of the most traumatic events in Palestinian history, and its memory is commemorated annually by Palestinians in Lebanon and in Palestine.