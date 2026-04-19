Work from park in Dubai: Public parks to offer workspaces for residents

Forget work from home or work from hotel, Dubai is set to introduce “work from park”, with outdoor workspaces opening across the emirate to blend productivity with outdoor leisure.

Launched by Dubai Municipality, the initiative aims to transform parks into multi-functional urban spaces that support modern work patterns while enhancing quality of life.

The first location is scheduled to open in May 2026 at Al Barsha Pond Park, featuring modular workspaces integrated into the natural surroundings. Additional locations will be introduced across parks throughout the year, further expanding the concept across the emirate.

As part of the rollout, the civic body has signed two Memoranda of Cooperation with Group AMANA and Letswork to develop and operate infrastructure for these work-friendly environments across the emirate.

Remote and hybrid work have become part of everyday life in Dubai, with many employees continuing to split time between home and office. At the same time, the city’s hotels have tapped into the trend with “work from hotel” and “workation” packages, offering high-speed Wi-Fi, meeting-style workspaces and added amenities.

The initiative repositions parks as open, productivity-enabling environments designed to support entrepreneurs, freelancers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the growing remote working ecosystem, while preserving their role as recreational spaces.

Group AMANA to build first site

Under the agreement, Group AMANA, through its DuBox arm, will construct and develop the first “Work from Park” destination at Al Barsha Pond Park using advanced off-site modular construction technology.

This approach allows units to be manufactured off-site to high-quality standards before being assembled on-site, reducing construction time, minimising waste, and improving environmental efficiency while ensuring flexibility to adapt to user needs.

Letswork to operate workspaces

As part of its agreement with Letswork, Dubai Municipality will focus on activating and operating the initiative across public parks, creating accessible and flexible working environments.

Through the Letswork platform, users will gain access to a network of workspaces including hot desks, event spaces, podcast studios, and creative production facilities.

The collaboration will also support content creators through dedicated creative spaces, along with educational programmes and collaborative sessions aimed at nurturing talent, promoting entrepreneurship, and unlocking new opportunities.

Omar AlMheiri, Co-Founder of Letswork, said the initiative marks “a significant step toward redefining the future of flexible work in the UAE,” adding that it will provide “inspiring, tech-enabled environments that break the traditional office mold.”