Women's beach, cycling track: What Dubai's new Al Mamzar Corniche Beach will feature

KT file photo

A dedicated public beach for women with night swimming facilities, sports club, children’s play areas and running, walking, and cycling paths — these are some of the features of the upcoming Al Mamzar Corniche Beach that will spread over 125,000 square metres spanning a width of 80 metres.

While the first phase of the Al Mamzar Beach Development Project is nearly half complete, the Dubai Municipality has now awarded the contract for the second phase that will focus on developing the beachfront in Al Mamzar Corniche.

Both phases of the project are expected to be complete by the end of 2025 at an estimated cost of around Dh400 million.

Novel design

The innovative design of running, walking, and cycling paths linking Al Mamzar Creek Beach and Al Mamzar Park is the first of its kind in the region, providing a convergence of beach paths with park areas. These will also have green spaces crafted to the highest standards of aesthetic landscaping.

Other facilities will include a 5,000 sq metre area for seasonal events and activities and a 2,000-square-metre skateboarding area.

Smart services, including AI-supported surveillance systems, drowning rescue technologies, crowd management tools, and smart luggage lockers, will also be in place.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “This project reflects our commitment to creating innovative, sustainable infrastructure that aligns with Dubai's future ambitions, solidifying its leading position across various vital sectors, and supporting the achievement of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 targets.”

First phase nears half-way stage