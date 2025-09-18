UAE: Women nearly 1 of 3 online gig workers; most are in software development, multimedia

Nearly one in three of online gig workers in the UAE are women, which is among the highest in the Middle East and North African (Mena) region, the World Bank said.

“Online gig workers tend to be younger than those engaged in traditional services or in the informal sector. Moreover, women represent 28 per cent of online gig workers in the region, with peaks in Lebanon (38 per cent), Saudi Arabia (33 per cent), and the UAE (32 per cent). This reflects the appeal of flexible work arrangements for women,” the Bank said in its latest regional study – titled Embracing and Shaping Change – Human Development for the Middle East and North Africa in Transition.

It added that some countries in the region, particularly GCC members such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are also becoming regional hubs for digital labour demand.

As the female population is growing in the UAE and the region, the role of women in the workforce is increasing as well, especially in the technology sector.

When it comes to gig work, most of the women are foraying into software development and multimedia services.

“Across all major Mena countries, the dominant online gig occupation is software development and technology, engaging between 38 and 50 per cent of gig workers, while other fields — including creative and multimedia services, clerical work, and professional services—also have a notable but smaller presence,” it said.

The gig economy has expanded platform-based work opportunities across Mena. Egypt is leading the region and ranking ninth globally for online gig workers, supplying about 2 per cent of the global workforce. Morocco, UAE, Lebanon, and Algeria are also major contributors, bringing Mena’s share of the digital labour market to around 4 per cent.

Global surveys show that many gig workers value these jobs for their flexibility, a feature that is especially important for women and individuals with disabilities, particularly in secondary cities where skilled job opportunities are limited.

Regulations

The World Bank said platform-based work and more broadly the use of AI to manage workers should be regulated carefully to avoid exploitative practices, without stifling jobs growth.

“Labour regulations for the formal wage economy are often not appropriate for digital jobs, but those for the self-employed are also not sufficient to protect digital workers from new risks or to increase contribution rates to social insurance. Governments should avoid regulatory vacuums that leave workers completely unprotected and should pay particular attention to new risks, such as algorithmic management, unregulated disconnection, discrimination, and opaque payments,” it said.

Instead, it argued, Mena governments will need to find a good balance that enables new forms of work to flourish while enforcing fundamental labour protections. “It will be critical to protect and enable new forms of social dialogue, through which job-related benefits can be further enhanced in consultation with workers,” it said.