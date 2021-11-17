Women in the UAE can walk fearlessly at night, says Sheikh Mohammed

Three others drive away luxury vehicles
The UAE is a country where women can walk around at night without fear, beamed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday.
The Dubai ruler tweeted out in recognition of the UAE recently ranking first in yet another safety index. About 95 per cent of the country's residents said they feel safe walking alone at night, according to Gallup's 2021 Global Law and Order report. The UAE topped the list in this index.
"Residents can safely walk alone at night. Safety is a blessing and security means calmness and a happy life. If you are told that a woman can walk alone, at day or at late hours at night with no fear, you should know that she is in the UAE," he tweeted.
"May Allah make this country secured and safe. And bless us with more peace, calmness and security."
The UAE was also ranked second in the report's Law and Order Index. With an index score of 93, it is ranked behind only Norway (94) on the list. It is ranked ahead of countries like Switzerland, China and Finland.
