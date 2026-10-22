Women entrepreneurs need contracts, funding to grow, say Sharjah business leaders

Women entrepreneurs in Sharjah need greater access to major contracts, growth capital and new markets and not just support to launch to build sustainable businesses, according to leaders of the Sharjah Businesswomen Council (SBWC) and Sheraa.

In separate interviews with Khaleej Times, Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, chair of SBWC, and Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said the next phase of women’s entrepreneurship must focus on helping businesses grow, compete and reach more customers.

“We have spent years encouraging women to start businesses; now we need to create more opportunities for them to grow, scale and compete for larger opportunities,” Sheikha Hind said.

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“The most urgent missing link today is the bridge between early traction and meaningful scale,” Al Nuaimi said.

A founder may already have a strong product, customers and a viable business model. But without access to experienced talent, strategic partners and new markets, even promising companies can struggle to grow.

“Without those pathways, even strong businesses can remain small, not because they lack potential, but because the opportunities to grow are difficult to access.”

Why a major contract matters

For Sheikha Hind, the next chapter should see more women-owned businesses become established suppliers, exporters and employers.

A major procurement contract can do more than bring in revenue. It gives a business a reference client, strengthens its credibility with banks and helps make the case for investment.

“That is why I believe buyers matter enormously. Give capable women-owned businesses the opportunity to compete for serious business, and then judge them on the quality of what they deliver.”

Al Nuaimi also called for investors to broaden their pipelines and back more growth-ready women founders, while urging corporates to become customers and strategic partners.

Over the coming year, she wants progress measured through more women-led businesses winning contracts, accessing growth capital, forming partnerships and entering new markets — rather than simply through the number of businesses being launched.

Turning creativity into a business

Sheikha Hind’s perspective draws on her experience building 'Designed by Hind', a brand inspired by Emirati craft and contemporary design.

“The hardest part was realising that loving what you create does not automatically teach you how to build a business around it,” she said.

The transition requires founders to think about pricing, positioning, protecting their ideas and developing a business model that can sustain growth.

For a first-time Emirati woman entrepreneur, practical guidance can be as important as funding or a workspace. SBWC provides mentoring, training, introductions and access to business opportunities to help founders make that transition.

The council has more than 2,400 members, but Sheikha Hind said membership alone was not enough to judge its impact.

“I would ask three very simple questions: Are these businesses still operating? Are they growing? And are they reaching more customers and markets than they were before?”

She also sees cultural identity as a commercial strength. Her work draws on Talli, Arabic calligraphy and the traditions behind Tumenah, carrying those influences into contemporary design while respecting their origins.

Authenticity can help a brand stand out at home and internationally, she said, but protecting creativity through trademarks and design rights is equally important as a business grows.

Networks that open doors

For women starting without an established business network, Al Nuaimi said the challenge is often knowing whom to approach when an opportunity or obstacle arises.

“Information is more accessible than ever, but relationships, trust, and access take time to build.”

Sheraa Membership connects founders with mentorship, business clinics, masterclasses and one-to-one guidance, with support extending to investor introductions, procurement opportunities, trade missions and platforms for entering new markets.

Citing Mastercard’s 2025 research, Al Nuaimi said 84 per cent of women surveyed in the UAE were considering starting a business, yet 31 per cent felt it was “not possible for someone like them”. Insufficient funding was identified as a primary challenge by 67 per cent.

Early support varies according to a founder’s stage and membership tier. Workshops, expert sessions, ideathons and hackathons can help women test ideas, build connections and make more informed business decisions.

For founders already growing a company, Sheraa’s SWIF leadership fellowship focuses on the demands of leading teams, making complex decisions and building investor and partner relationships.

“A conventional accelerator can strengthen the company; SWIF also asks whether the founder is developing at the same pace as the venture,” Al Nuaimi said.

Figures shared by Al Nuaimi show that Sheraa has supported 156 Emirati women-led startups founded by 190 entrepreneurs. These businesses have generated Dh66.6 million in revenue and attracted Dh42.5 million in investment — results she said reflect the tangible economic value Emirati women founders are creating.

As of January 2026, Sheraa had supported more than 600 startups, with women leading 49 per cent of supported ventures. Sheraa-incubated startups had generated approximately $372 million in revenue, raised $297 million in capital and created around 2,600 jobs.

For both leaders, the next test is whether support translates into sustainable businesses with the capacity to compete and grow.

“The aim is not simply to help more businesses start, but to stay alongside them as their needs become more commercial and their ambitions grow,” Al Nuaimi said.