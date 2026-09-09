Wizz Air to return to UAE with weekly Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights

Wizz Air had suspended its Abu Dhabi operations on September 1, 2025, and said it exited the joint venture due to geopolitical situations, regulatory challenges and stiff competition

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 9 Sept 2026, 1:04 PM UPDATED: Wed 9 Sept 2026, 1:37 PM
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Wizz Air, the budget airline which last year ceased operations with its Abu Dhabi subsidiary, will begin operating weekly flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the airline announced.

In an Instagram post, Wizz Air said it will resume operations to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Amman with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights.

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Wizz Air had suspended its Abu Dhabi operations on September 1, 2025, and said it exited the joint venture due to geopolitical situations, regulatory challenges and stiff competition.

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According to Wizz Air’s website, the next available flight from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi is on October 25, with a starting price of Dh289 per passenger. The website also shows that flights are available daily, with ticket prices going up nearing the winter months.

Popular budget airline

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) and Wizz Air Holdings, a Hungarian-based ultra-low-cost airline.

The airline operated more than 19,000 flights to and from Abu Dhabi in 2024 and carried more than 3.5 million point-to-point passengers, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported. That same year, it introduced the first-ever flight subscription models, the Wizz MultiPass and All You Can Fly, which sold out twice within 48 hours.

Due to its ultra-low-cost model, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi faced stiff competition from other local and regional budget carriers like Air Arabia, Jazeera Airways, flynas and others.

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