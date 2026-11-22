Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday, November 22, warned residents about online scams targeting people looking to rent or buy motorcycles, or book rest houses and campsites during winter season in the UAE.

Scammers are taking advantage of the growing demand for outdoor activities by posting fake advertisements on social media and other online platforms, the authority noted. These often feature attractive prices and deals to persuade people to pay in advance.

The fraudsters also share fake links that resemble official booking and payment websites to trick people into handing over their money and personal or banking details. In some cases, victims are asked to transfer money upfront to confirm a booking or complete a purchase, only to discover that the offer was fake.

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Police urged residents to check advertisements and booking links carefully before making payments and to use only licensed companies and trusted service providers.

They also warned people not to click on suspicious links, transfer money to unverified accounts or share personal and banking details, including one-time passwords and verification codes, with unknown parties.

Anyone who comes across a suspected online scam can report it to Abu Dhabi Police through the Aman service by calling 8002626 or sending an SMS to 2828.