Winter in UAE: Are women, seniors more prone to UTIs? Doctors explain

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections in the UAE, affecting a significant portion of the population annually.

Medics explained that women in this region, including pregnant women, may be especially prone to UTIs due to particular climatic conditions. They also noted that UTIs tend to increase during the winter months.

Why UTIs surge in winter

Doctors explained cold weather can suppress thirst cues, leading to dehydration. This concentrates urine, creating an environment where bacteria can thrive.

Dr Hala Mostafa Kamel Imam, Specialist Internal Medicine, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej, said, “Urinary tract infections (UTIs) can show seasonal trends, with a notable increase during the winter months. Cold temperatures can lead to people drinking less water, resulting in more concentrated urine and an increased risk of infection.”

Doctors pointed out that the winter season often coincides with cold and flu season, “which can weaken the immune system and make individuals more susceptible to infections like UTIs. Those with diabetes may experience worse glycemic control in colder months, which can increase UTI susceptibility".

Why women are more susceptible

Doctors stated that UTIs are common in the UAE, especially among women, adding that "studies indicate that women are significantly more likely to develop UTIs compared to men.”

Dr Moujahed Hammami, Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultant and Medical Director of Aman Lil Afia clinic in Dubai, said, “In the UAE, UTIs represent one of the most prevalent bacterial infections, impacting a considerable segment of the population each year. Women in this region may be particularly vulnerable to UTIs due to specific climatic conditions, though local studies would provide a clearer understanding of the situation. It is predominantly caused by bacteria, with Escherichia coli (E. coli) being the most common culprit.”

Factors such as inadequate hydration, poor hygiene practices, and prolonged urine retention, among others can increase susceptibility.

Even tight-fitting clothing can trap moisture and irritate the urethra, increasing the risk of bacteria entering the urinary tract, the doctors said.

“This disparity is largely attributable to anatomical differences; women possess a shorter urethra, which facilitates easier access for bacteria to reach the bladder. “In the UAE, cultural practices combined with high temperatures that can lead to dehydration may further exacerbate this issue,” he added.

Likelihood of UTIs rise with age

Healthcare professionals emphasised that the likelihood of developing UTIs increases with age for both genders. Hammami said, "In older women, hormonal changes such as decreased estrogen levels during menopause can compromise the integrity of the bladder and urethral lining, elevating the risk of infections. For older men, conditions like prostate enlargement can result in urinary retention, thereby heightening the risk of UTIs." Doctors advise if individuals experience symptoms such as frequent urination or pain, it's important to consult a doctor promptly. Dr Betty John, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medcare Hospital Sharjah said, "Don't ignore UTI symptoms like burning sensation while urinating, frequent urination, cloudy or bloody urine, strong urine odor, pelvic pain, and fever. If you experience any UTI symptoms, visit your doctor early to prevent complications." Dr Betty John She added, "Warm showers are gentler on the urinary tract. Some studies suggest that cranberry juice or supplements may help prevent UTIs by reducing bacteria in the urinary tract. Vitamin C/ lemon can help acidify your urine, making it less hospitable for bacteria. Protecting your body from the cold can help maintain a healthy immune system."