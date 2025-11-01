Dubai deserts glow as winter approaches; tent rentals start at Dh130 per hour

The yellow lights in Dubai desert are turned on again after being switched off for nearly six months. Four wooden poles stand tall, forming a square or rectangle, with lights that flicker in red and green carpet in the middle of the quiet desert.

This is the familiar sight of winter evenings in Dubai’s Half Desert and Al Qudra, where dozens of tents are back in business after the long and hot summer.

Every year, as the air turns cool and families start planning weekend barbecues, the desert comes alive. The area, just off Al Ain Road and Emirates Road, transforms into a glowing village of tents — some small enough for a family, others large enough to host twenty friends. The smell of grilled meat and the sound of Arabic and Bollywood tunes run through the dunes.

But this year, the desert nights are not as cheap as they used to be.

From 8pm to 11pm on weekends, tent rentals start at Dh250 per hour, and after 11pm, the rate drops to Dh130 per hour for a tent that can accommodate 4 to 6 people. Caretakers attribute the higher prices in the evening to the influx of visitors seeking to enjoy dinner, music, and the cool weather.

At the Half Desert, Abdul Rahim Akhtar, a caretaker who manages around 7 tents, said the increase in demand this winter has been massive.

“People start calling us from October itself,” he said. Most of the weekends are fully booked by families and youngsters. Many regular customers even transfer money online to confirm their tents in advance.”

Akhtar said that the tents come in different sizes and setups. A small tent can accommodate 8 to 12 people, includes floor seating, water, a grill, and a music system. The bigger ones come with speakers, decorative lights, carpets, and sometimes even portable air coolers for comfort.

“Visitors like to bring their own food and charcoal,” he said. “We just set up everything so they can enjoy the evening without worrying about arrangements.”

A few dunes away, Jawad Khan, another caretaker in the Half Desert, said weekdays are quieter, and prices are more flexible. “On weekdays, we charge around Dh150 or even less, depending on the number of people,” he said. “Most visitors come after sunset, and they stay till midnight or later. Fridays and Saturdays are our busiest, some tents are booked two or three days in advance.”

At Al Qudra, tent caretaker Mohammed Faisal said that people are yet to come. “This season seems to be strong,” he said. “Families, tourists, and groups have already started coming to the desert. But it's just for late evening drives. Barbeque hasn’t started yet.”

He added that many visitors book their tents through WhatsApp. “They just message, send the timing, and make a transfer,” he said. “By the time they arrive, the lights are on, the mats are laid, and the place is ready for their barbecue.”

Caretakers also mentioned that the growing demand is partly due to social media. “People post pictures and videos of the desert tents with music and lights, and others want to try it too,” said Akhtar. “Some families even celebrate birthdays or small gatherings here. It’s cheaper than going to a restaurant, and the experience is special.”