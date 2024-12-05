Winter camping in UAE, road trips: These solo women campers inspire others to venture out

UAE citizens and residents are making the most of the dip in temperatures. As the mercury drops to 15ºC in some parts of the country, three Emirati women are making the most of it by exploring the country in their cars.

From camping in the mountains to cruising through the desert, these women are rediscovering leisure activities and strengthening bonds with friends and family. They also occasionally enjoy solo adventures.

Adventurous broadcaster

Al Yaziah Obaid, a young woman in her thirties from Fujairah, is passionate about exploring her country and embracing adventure. As a broadcaster and community leader, Al Yaziah has made a name for herself by inspiring others, particularly women, to get involved in outdoor activities and push their boundaries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Her interests include running, hiking, and rappelling. Al Yaziah is also an accomplished driver on challenging terrains and regularly takes part in exploratory tourism expeditions.

Photo: Al Yaziah Obaid

She loves her winter trips and ensures her car is equipped for desert and mountain drives. "My car is always ready for an adventure; I have everything from tea and coffee supplies to essential cooking gear and seating," Al Yaziah said.

"Basic supplies like chairs, table, tea and coffee, and water are vital for any trip," she added.

She acknowledges that every outing is beautiful in its own way, whether shared with family or friends. "Each trip provides a unique vibe and the joy of being in nature, sharing moments with loved ones, and enjoying a warm cup of coffee," Al Yaziah shared. While she enjoys individual trips to take a break and relax, Al Yaziah also values family time.

Nature enthusiast

Fatima Al Marri, a 34-year-old adventurer from Abu Dhabi, loves discovering new places and trying different activities, even those she might initially find dull. "I didn't know I would like camping until I tried it," she remarked. Fatima enjoys outdoor trips, being in nature, and creating her own special atmosphere.

Photo: Fatima Al Marri

Fatima ensures her car is equipped with essential items when preparing for her trips. She packs a seating area, along with drinks, food, cooking equipment, lights, water, and trash bags to maintain cleanliness. Depending on the outing, she estimates that the cost of her trip essentials typically exceeds Dh1,000.

Fatima believes that the right car, seating arrangements, and tools are crucial for a successful trip. After the winter season, she stores away everything carefully, waiting for the next season.

Photo: Fatima Al Marri

Winter explorer

Like Fatima, Noora Al Shamsi enjoys winter excursions. The 37-year-old from Ajman spends between Dh 500 and Dh1,500 on camping trips. She ensures she has everything essential to enjoy her travels. For Noora, coffee and tea make the trip more fun. She admits she enjoys both individual and group trips with family. Photo: Noora Al Shamsi Reflecting on her best trip, Noora shared, "A recent trip to Jebel Yanas in Ras Al Khaimah was unforgettable. We camped there, and the weather was cold and cloudy; that same day, there was a full moon." With a shared love for nature and adventure, these Emirati women are leading the charge in promoting outdoor activities and solo trips, showcasing their resilience and spirit of exploration during the winter season in the UAE. Photo: Noora Al Shamsi ALSO READ: Winter activities in Dubai: From festive markets to rainforest camping, here are 7 must-try experiences Dubai: Want to organise desert safari, camping trips? How to get e-permits Setting up tent in UAE desert for 5 months: Winter camping season begins