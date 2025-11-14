Month-long school break in UAE: How families can make the most of winter holiday

The UAE is set to transform into a dazzling winter wonderland, offering families a spectacular array of festive events and activities, perfectly timed with the upcoming month-long school winter break.

With the academic calendar confirming a lengthy holiday period, parents and children across the Emirates are gearing up for an extended season of celebration, culture, and adventure.

The Ministry of Education’s academic calendar confirms that the winter break for the 2025-2026 academic year will run from December 8, 2025, to January 3, 2026 , providing nearly a full month for families to explore the best of what the UAE has to offer.

Dubai: Hub of holiday cheer

Dubai, in particular, is pulling out all the stops, hosting a calendar packed with events that cater to every age and interest. The festive season is anchored by major attractions like the Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, which typically runs from December 5 to 31. This traditional German-style market features a towering Christmas tree, a snow fight zone, and the popular abra ride with Santa.

Another must-visit destination is the Winter City at Expo City Dubai, which transforms the iconic Al Wasl Plaza into a festive hub from December 6 to 31. Families can enjoy Santa’s Grotto, a toy factory, carnival rides, and a spectacular tree lighting ceremony.

For a more intimate experience, the Winter District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers returns from December 13 to 28 , offering a beloved Christmas pop-up market with artisan stalls, festive food, and live entertainment, set against the backdrop of the Museum of the Future.

The festive atmosphere is not limited to markets and pop-ups. Families can also enjoy unique cultural experiences like the classic holiday ballet performance, The Nutcracker, at the Dubai Opera from December 18 to 21. Other seasonal highlights include unique screenings like Miracle on 34th Street at Aura Skypool, and the beautiful Carols by Candlelight at Expo City.

Winter Wonderland at Ski Dubai also offers real snow, Santa’s grotto, and festive activities in the region’s only indoor ski resort.

Abu Dhabi: Yas winter fest

The capital is hosting its biggest winter celebration, the Yas Winter Fest, at Yas Gateway Park, typically running from mid-December.

This event is a paradise for active families, featuring trampolines, ziplines, an inflatable park, and daily tree lighting ceremonies. Yas Island’s theme parks, including Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld, also host special festive programs, making it a perfect destination for a day trip or a weekend getaway.

Sharjah, Ajman

Sharjah continues its tradition of family-focused events. Mega Mall Sharjah often transforms its atrium into a magical winter wonderland, complete with a life-sized gingerbread house and festive decorations.

In Ajman, the Winter Ajman event at Ajman Marina is a popular seasonal market combining shopping and entertainment in a family atmosphere.

Ras Al Khaimah, the East Coast

For families seeking adventure beyond the markets, the Northern Emirates offer the perfect winter climate for outdoor activities.

Ras Al Khaimah is the hub for mountain adventures, with Jebel Jais offering family-friendly camping spots and the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp providing survival courses and mountain cabin stays.

The emirate also embraces the festive season with resort-based events, including gingerbread house workshops and Santa’s Parlours.

The East Coast is a haven for hikers. Fujairah has expanded its network of family-friendly hiking trails, including the popular Wadi Thaena (Rainbow Valley) and routes featuring historical forts .

Khor Fakkan also offers beautiful beachside camping and the popular Al Rabi Trail for scenic hikes.

Fujairah resorts offer festive brunches and tree lighting ceremonies ,while Khor Fakkan hosts the popular Marine Festival, celebrating the region’s maritime heritage.

Free outdoor winter fun

For families looking for simple, cost-effective ways to spend the long break, the Emirates offer countless public spaces ideal for picnics, sitting, and playing.

In Dubai, head to Kite Beach for free access to soft sand, vibrant views, and a dedicated kids’ activity area. Alternatively, the Al Seef and Al Fahidi historical districts offer a free, scenic walk back in time along the Creek.

The Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach offers vast stretches of free public beach access, perfect for a picnic or a sunset stroll. For active families, Hudayriyat Island provides free access to cycling tracks and public beaches.

The corniche areas in both Sharjah & Ajman are popular for free family outings. In Sharjah, the Al Majaz Waterfront offers beautiful views and open spaces for sitting. In Ajman, the Ajman Corniche is a prime spot for beachside relaxation and enjoying the winter breeze.

Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are a haven for free nature activities. Wadi Shawka in RAK is a popular spot for free day picnics, hiking, and camping.

In Fujairah, families can explore the numerous free-access hiking trails, such as those near Wadi Thaena, or simply enjoy the public beaches along the East Coast.