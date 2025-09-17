  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: 4 winter attractions set to reopen as temperatures drop

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 11:07 AM

As autumn nears in the UAE, residents look forward to making the best of the milder weather, and staying outdoors as much as possible.

Every year, outdoor attractions in the country close during the summer due to the soaring temperatures and sometimes for maintenance. As temperatures drop, the attractions get ready to welcome a new batch of residents and tourists.

Here are some places that have announced when they will open for their 2025-2026 seasons:

1. Global Village

The world-famous outdoor attraction is all set to open on October 15, 2025 for its landmark 30th season. Last year, Global Village boasted upgrades in infrastructure and never-before-seen attractions, along with 30 country-themed pavilions, complete with unique products, shows, and national cuisines.

Find out more about ticket prices and how to visit this year here.

2. Dubai Fountain

The beloved fountain closed after its last show on April 19 for extensive renovations, and is set to reopen in October with enhanced choreography, lighting, and sound systems.

The attraction is located near the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, making it a popular site for tourists and residents alike. Its mesmerising performances that synchronise water, music and lights draw millions of visitors from around the world each year.

3. Dubai Safari Park

The attraction, which features a wide range of animals across environments and from around the world, is set to open for its seventh season on October 14, 2025.

With over 3,000 animals spread over six zones, the park is a popular family attraction every year. It also hosts events and special demonstrations.

4. Dubai Miracle Garden

Nature and flower lovers cannot miss out on the Dubai Miracle Garden, with its breathtaking sculptures and colourful blooms. The attraction is closed every year for the summer from May to September, and will reopen in October.