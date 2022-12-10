Win 15 cars, gifts, prizes: Sheikh Zayed Festival to hold raffle draws until March 2023

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 2:31 PM

Community members can win more than 15 brand new swanky cars and other prizes through the several competitions and raffle draw held during the ongoing Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba.

The higher organising committee of the Festival has planned several competitions and lucky draws with prizes including cars, gifts and other prizes. The first raffle draw will be on the third and fourth week of December for cars and other prizes. It will run through January, February and March 2023, until the Festival concludes.

To participate in the draw, visitors need to make purchases for a minimum Dh50 from the Festival’s shops, restaurants, Fun Fair City. Visitors will receive a coupon for the raffle draw and another coupon for the Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival draw.

Each visitor can participate in the draws by filling out their information on the coupon and inserting it in the drop box kept at the venue.

Participating visitors are encouraged to follow the Festival’s social media accounts for more information about the exact draw dates.

The Festival has been receiving a huge turnout of visitors who are enjoying an amazing range of cultural performances, heritage shows and entertainment attractions.

