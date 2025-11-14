  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Will Smith calls on everyone to 'write their own story' at Sharjah Book Fair

Chatting with Emirati entrepreneur Anas Bukhash, the actor revealed that the experience of writing his book was “transformative”

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 9:49 PM

Squeals of joy and hearty applause echoed through the halls of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Friday as Oscar-winning actor Will Smith walked into the main hall of Expo Center. Wearing a white shirt and his characteristic charismatic smile, the 57-year-old shook hands with fans lined up there, before going up on stage. 

Some kids sat perched on their parent’s shoulders, while others stood on their seats to catch a glimpse of the actor before he entered. The lights dimmed and a short video, consisting of some of Smith’s most popular movie scenes, played before the man himself walked in. 

Chatting with Emirati entrepreneur Anas Bukhash, Smith called on everyone to write their own story, revealing that his experience writing his book was “transformative”. 

“I encourage everyone to write what your story,” he said. “It is such an enlightening process, to use words to write what you are experiencing.”

He said that the process was transformative and gave him much more humility in his dealings with others. 

He added that he was excited to work in the region where thousands of years' worth of stories remain undiscovered. 