'Really want to see Will Smith': Fans brave rush hour to listen to Hollywood star at SIBF

With more than two hours to go before his grand entrance, hardcore Will Smith fans have already begun filling in the seats at the main stage of Sharjah International Book Fair at the Expo Center.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actor will be taking the stage as a guest speaker to discuss about the power of storytelling. Engaging with him in dialogue will be entrepreneur Anas Bukhash, who hosts the podcast ABTalks.

Argentinian expat Alicia left the restaurant she runs in Jumeirah and drove for over an hour to make it to the event at 5:30pm. “I am a huge fan of Will Smith, and I really like Anas Bukhash as well,” she said. “I forgot the event was today until one of my employees reminded me. I finished a meeting and rushed over here.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The entrepreneur said that after the event, she will return to Dubai for more meetings. “It is going to be tiring but I really wanted to see Will Smith and listen to him talk.”

Known for his work in TV, films and music, Smith's accolades include an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and four Grammy Awards. Bad Boys, Men in Black, Independence Day and Enemy of the State are some of his most-loved films.

At the Expo Center, authorities put in extra security and carried out a streamlined process to guide visitors into the hall. The entrance from outside was manned by SIBF volunteers who handed out wristbands to those coming in. The bands are divided into Gold, Silver and Bronze, and are numbered. Those arriving early were given the gold seats in front while the latecomers were guided into the silver and bronze areas. Seats for VIPs and media are also reserved in the diamond section at the front. Bag checks were conducted at the entrance to ensure added security.

This is the final weekend of the 44th SIBF which will run until November 16. Some of the other guests at this year’s edition included Nigerian literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Italian theoretical physicist and bestselling author Carlo Rovelli, Irish Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch and Indian International Booker laureate Banu Mushtaq.