'Worth it': Why young UAE residents are lifting heavy trash bags to keep desert clean

Now that winter is just around the corner, more residents are heading out to the desert to enjoy outdoor activities, picnics, and car shows.

However, visitors planning these trips often leave behind litter that ruin the natural beauty of the desert, while also causing harm to the environment.

Groups of young Emiratis from across the emirates have launched volunteer initiatives to clean desert areas and promote a culture of environmental responsibility.

Simple idea to volunteer movement

Mohammed Al Mazrouei, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, recalled how their clean-up efforts at Exit 116 began in 2022 with just two friends, him and his friend Mohammed Alsaadi.

“We used to see the place looking beautiful in the morning, but by afternoon, it was full of litter. We decided to take action and set a good example,’" said Al Mazrouei.

What started as a small effort soon turned into a coordinated volunteer movement involving more than fifty participants.

“We buy garbage bags, water, and even rent trucks to collect waste — all from our own pockets. Some local business owners also supported us by offering small rewards to motivate the youth,” he added.

Their work extends beyond collecting trash; they organise camping spots and spread awareness among visitors, ensuring the area remains clean after gatherings.

“Now we’ve started to see people pack up their belongings properly before leaving — and that’s the biggest achievement for us,” Al Mazrouei said.

Determination

Hakim Al Shehhi (30), known among volunteers as “Al Mubdea 700 RAK,” has been part of desert clean-up efforts for over two years.

He explained that the idea began when he and his friend Mohammed Al Mazrouei noticed the increasing litter in the Exit 116 area.

“We started cleaning every week during the winter season, and it became something we looked forward to. We wanted to protect this beautiful place,” Al Shehhi said.

He emphasised that cleaning the desert requires significant physical effort, especially in remote areas far from paved roads.

“It’s not easy. You walk long distances in soft sand, climb dunes, and carry heavy trash bags to collection points. But the feeling after finishing makes it all worth it,” he explained.

Al Shehhi also highlighted the team’s strong focus on safety, noting that several volunteers are trained in first aid and emergency response and are equipped with rescue kits.

“We always prioritise safety. Our team includes certified rescuers with medical kits and communication tools,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Al Shehhi said their motivation comes from love for their country and pride in representing Emirati youth.

“We work as one team and see this place as our shared responsibility. We don’t wait for official support — our initiative comes from the heart and our desire to reflect the true image of Emirati youth,” he said with a smile.

Awareness through social media

Another volunteer, Mohammed Ahmed, said that as the area gained popularity on social media, more visitors began arriving from across the Gulf, making the clean-up campaigns even more essential.

“At first, there weren’t many people, but after videos went viral, visitors started coming from all over the UAE and the Gulf. The litter increased, so we had to act,” Ahmed explained.

Despite the challenges of working in rough terrain and under the hot sun, the volunteers continue their efforts with dedication and teamwork.

“What people see in videos doesn’t show the effort behind it. We spend hours climbing dunes and walking long distances, but the satisfaction after cleaning makes it worth it,” he said.

He added that several local traders and philanthropists have started supporting their campaigns by donating gifts to active volunteers. The team adheres to strict safety standards and collaborates with a certified rescue unit, ensuring they are equipped for emergencies.

“We see this place as our home. We clean it together, hand in hand, to reflect the true image of Emirati youth,” Ahmed concluded.

Beyond the surface

In Dubai, Mohammed Al Hashmi (36) discussed the recurring issue of littering in desert camping areas, describing it as “a problem that repeats every season.”

“Many people go camping and leave their waste behind. It ruins the view and bothers other visitors,” said Al Hashmi, stressing that cleanliness is both an individual and collective responsibility.

He explained that municipalities make strong efforts to clean areas near main roads. Still, it becomes increasingly complex to reach deeper desert zones due to the rough terrain and distance.

“The areas near the roads are cleaned first, but deeper in the desert, it’s much harder. That’s why people need to cooperate,” he said.

Al Hashmi added that keeping the desert clean is a national and moral duty.

“The nation is our home, and keeping it clean is everyone’s duty. A clean homeland reflects the morals of its people,” he said.

He also praised initiatives such as ‘Clean Up UAE’ and the Emirates Environmental Group, noting that they remind the community of the importance of volunteerism and help make environmental awareness a lasting social value rather than a seasonal effort.