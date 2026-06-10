UAE travellers question gap between advertised airfare deals, final booking prices

UAE travellers are increasingly questioning why the attractive “starting from” airfare and holiday package prices they see in advertisements often differ from the prices available when they are ready to book.

Travel industry experts said the discrepancy is largely driven by dynamic pricing systems, limited promotional inventory, seasonal demand, and the timing of bookings rather than misleading advertising. According to Imtiaz Hussain Nasir, CEO of Pinoy Tourism UAE, most advertised fares are based on a limited number of seats available at the lowest price point at the time a promotion is launched.

“The biggest reason is that most advertised prices are based on limited inventory,” Nasir explained. “Airlines and travel companies often promote the lowest available fare or package price at the time of publication, but demand can be extremely dynamic, especially during peak travel periods such as summer holidays, Eid breaks and school vacations.

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He noted that promotional fares are often tied to specific travel dates, flight schedules or a small allocation of seats. Once those seats are sold, higher fare categories become available, resulting in a different price for customers searching later.

Dynamic pricing systems have become a key feature of the modern travel industry. Airlines continuously adjust fares based on demand, booking trends, remaining seat availability, seasonal factors and competitor activity.

“The lowest fare classes typically have very limited seats available and are often sold first,” Nasir said. “Once those seats are booked, the system automatically moves to the next fare class, which can be significantly more expensive.”

Industry professionals also said this practice is particularly noticeable in the UAE, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, where demand can shift rapidly during holiday periods and major events.

Fazil Firoos, founder of Go Now Tourism in Dubai, said travel agencies often build promotional campaigns using the lowest fares provided by airline suppliers.

“Every month we receive a list from our suppliers showing the flights available and their fares,” he said. “We create promotional content based on the lowest fare mentioned in that list, which is why advertisements say ‘fares starting from’. As those cheapest seats are sold out, the fare increases.”

Firoos added that promotions are generally more common during periods of lower travel demand. During peak seasons such as summer school holidays, airlines have less incentive to offer discounts because flights are already in high demand.

Experts maintain that promotional fares are usually genuine but are subject to conditions that many customers may overlook. These conditions can include specific travel periods, advance purchase requirements, minimum stay rules, blackout dates, limited seat allocations and restrictive refund policies.

“Customers often focus on the headline price without reviewing the detailed conditions attached to the promotion,” Nasir said. “During high-demand periods, promotional inventory can be exhausted very quickly, sometimes within hours or days of a campaign launch.”

Travel agents have also observed growing confusion among customers regarding pricing differences. Nasir said enquiries about fare transparency have become more common over the past year as travellers are exposed to an increasing number of promotions across digital and social media platforms.

Ipshita Sharma, a travel consultant at SCN Travel & More, said many customers mistakenly assume that advertised fares will be widely available.

“Most promotional fares are based on a very small number of seats at the lowest possible price point,” Sharma said. “In the UAE, where travel demand is high year-round, those seats can disappear very quickly.”

However, Firoos believes further improvements are possible. “The prices shown in promotional content should include all applicable taxes, processing fees and other mandatory charges,” he said. “That would help customers understand the actual cost before making a booking.”

Sharma said experienced travel agents can play an important role in helping travellers navigate complex fare structures by explaining pricing differences, identifying additional costs and recommending alternative travel options.

Industry experts advise travellers to book early during peak seasons, carefully review fare conditions and look beyond headline promotional prices to understand the full cost of a trip. While advertised deals are often legitimate, they may only be available to a limited number of customers before higher fare categories take effect.