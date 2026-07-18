Why Talabat UAE's first female riders chose a job long seen as men's work

For years, delivery riding has largely been considered a male profession in the UAE. But for the first group of women joining Talabat UAE's delivery fleet, the decision was driven not by a desire to challenge stereotypes alone, but by the need to support their families, gain financial independence and prove that no job should be defined by gender.

Talabat UAE recently welcomed its inaugural batch of 20 female riders, marking a milestone in the company's efforts to create more opportunities for women in the logistics and delivery sector.

For Haseena Bibi Mehroban Shah, a single mother of four daughters, becoming a rider was about creating a better future for her children. She said there is "dignity in every honest job", and while some family members initially worried about her safety, their concern eventually turned into pride after seeing her dedication.

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Shah recalled that there were times when she and her daughters struggled to meet their basic needs, but said that "today, we have hope, and that hope changes everything". She added that the UAE's safety and security gave her the confidence to take on the role as a single mother, and that the respect and encouragement she receives from customers motivates her to keep going.

For Oliver Nankwanga, delivery riding is more than a job. Having worked in the profession for more than eight years, starting in Uganda, she said the role has given her both independence and purpose while allowing her to raise her five children.

She said being a rider enables her to pay her children's school fees, put food on the table and build a stable future for her family. "That responsibility is what drives me every single day", she says.. Nankwanga hopes customers see "a hardworking, determined woman who takes pride in what she does" whenever she delivers an order, rather than focusing on the fact that she is working in a traditionally male-dominated profession.

Suhairah Nantongo also faced doubts from family and friends when she decided to become a delivery rider, with many believing the job would be too difficult for a woman. She said she saw it differently, describing it as "an honest, dignified way to earn a living".

She said one of the most rewarding aspects of the job is the reaction she receives from customers, many of whom stop to express their admiration and curiosity. Knowing that she can change people's perceptions of what women are capable of, she said, is what inspires her every day.

Nantongo believes attitudes are evolving, saying "there is no such thing as a 'man's job' anymore, especially in this generation", because "the only thing that truly matters is determination".

Although each woman's journey is different, they share a common belief that honest work deserves respect regardless of gender. They hope their presence on the roads will encourage more women to enter industries where they have traditionally been underrepresented, showing that determination and perseverance, not gender, define what a person can achieve.