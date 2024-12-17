Why some UAE residents are opting for desert retreat to celebrate the New Year

KT photo used for illustrative purposes

While many in the UAE flock to the city's heart for vibrant New Year’s Eve celebrations and dazzling fireworks, a growing number of Emiratis and expats prefer a quieter, more intimate way to ring in the new year — in the tranquil desert.

Rather than battling heavy traffic and crowded city streets, some residents choose to leave their homes or work as early as 1pm and head to their favourite desert spots, where they can enjoy the serene surroundings and spend time with family and friends.

Once they arrive at the spot, they enjoy cooking lunch and hosting barbecues, gathering in a cozy family setting far removed from the city's distractions. This is where they joyfully welcome the New Year with their loved ones.

Obaid Suhail, a 28-year-old Dubai resident, explained his family’s annual tradition of heading to the Al Awair desert camp each New Year's Eve. "We leave early for our camp at Al Awair, where we set up our temporary winter camping. We cook lunch there and stay until 3am to avoid the traffic," Mohammed shared, reminiscing about past celebrations.

"By the evening, all the camps are filled with Emirati families. We hear everyone counting together when the countdown begins, and joyful songs fill the air. As midnight strikes, we hear the fireworks booming from the city," Mohammed added with a smile.

Unique family ritual

For others, like 33-year-old Emirati Sabta Hassan, the New Year’s celebration includes a unique family ritual. Sabta’s family gathers at her aunt’s house along the Al Ain-Dubai Road, far from the city’s hustle. "We gather there every New Year's Eve because it's far from the city. We leave early because some roads get closed, and we want to avoid the traffic," Sabta said.

"My older aunt has this beautiful tradition. When the countdown starts, she lights a candle and, just as the New Year begins, she throws the candle away and lights a new one."

Photo: Sabta Hassan

She explained. "The first candle represents the past year, and throwing it symbolises letting go of what has passed, while the new candle represents the fresh start of the New Year."

'We wanted to say goodbye to 2023 properly'

For expatriates, New Year’s Eve in the desert has its own appeal. Mohamed Elhassan, a 27-year-old Sudanese resident in Sharjah, spent last New Year’s Eve at a camp in the Al Khawaneej Desert with friends. Reflecting on the night, he said, "We wanted to say goodbye to 2023 properly."

Along with 15 friends, Elhassan shared the cost of the camp, which came to around Dh3,700. The well-equipped camp even had its own restroom, TV, and PlayStation. “We arrived at 9.30 pm,” he continued. “We started with a small activity where we gathered around the fire and wrote down the things we wanted to let go of — things we didn’t want to carry into the new year. After sharing our thoughts, we tossed the papers into the fire. We also played card and board games, but my favourite part was roasting marshmallows.”

“We left the camp at 5am and headed to Kite Beach at Jumeirah for breakfast. The streets were relatively empty then,” Elhassan added.

Enjoying fireworks from a distance

While many prefer the calm of the desert, some still enjoy the fireworks from a distance. Mohammed Saif, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, took his family to a spot where they could see the Burj Khalifa's fireworks from afar. "We found a parking lot near one of the parks, and although we were far from the main event, we had a great view of the Burj Khalifa," Mohammed added. "We brought dinner with us and enjoyed the atmosphere. Still, the most important thing was spending fun and relaxing time with family during our day off," he said. This year, they are considering repeating the same experience or taking a trip to the desert to celebrate together. (With inputs from Ruqayya Al Qaydi)