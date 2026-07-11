Do clipped ears hurt? Why some stray cats in UAE have them

Stray cats are a familiar sight across the UAE, often seen in neighbourhoods, parks, and residential communities. As animal welfare efforts expand, authorities are stepping up humane programmes to manage their population while also protecting public health.

One of the clearest signs that a community cat has already been through the process is a clipped ear. The small mark indicates the animal has been sterilised and vaccinated, helping volunteers and residents quickly identify cats that have completed the trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) programme.

In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Municipalities and Transport follows a straightforward process. Stray cats are captured, sterilised, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed before a small ear clip is applied and the animal is returned to the community. The clip, usually on the left ear, does not harm the cat, but serves as a visible sign that it has received care.

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“Every ear clip tells the story of care,” Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport, reflecting the growing emphasis on humane population control rather than removal.

Residents who spot a community cat in need of the TNVR programme can report it to the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre at 800-555.

Abu Dhabi is also tightening rules for pet ownership, as pet registration has become mandatory under the emirate's new animal ownership service.

Registration is free and can be completed at any licensed veterinary clinic through the TAMM platform. Pet owners who fail to register their microchipped pets after the deadline will face a Dh1,000 fine, while those who do not renew an existing registration will be fined Dh500.

The push for more responsible animal care is not limited to Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, the municipality has launched AI-powered smart devices to feed stray animals, known as Ehsan Stations. The first-of-its-kind initiative in the region will include 12 devices across key locations, including 10 in public parks and two within facilities operated by Dubai Holding.

The stations use technology to identify stray animals, collect relevant data and dispense food accordingly. Dubai Municipality says the project is designed to support a more organised and sustainable approach to feeding stray animals.