Why older iPhones are selling at higher prices ahead of new launch in UAE

Most people expect older iPhones to become cheaper when Apple is about to launch a new model. But that is not always the case.

Mobile traders in Dubai's Deira market told Khaleej Times that prices of older iPhone models can sometimes rise in the weeks before a new launch. They said that this usually happens when more people decide to buy the current model instead of waiting for the next one, pushing up demand while stocks become limited.

That is exactly what they say is happening now. Following reports that the upcoming iPhone 18 could be more expensive in the UAE, prices of some iPhone 17 models have already increased by Dh200 to Dh300 in the local market, according to traders.

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"A few days ago, the iPhone 17 Pro was selling for around Dh4,700. Today, it is around Dh4,900, and if demand continues, it could even cross Dh5,100," said Moideen Mustafa of Phoneline in Deira.

He said used iPhone 17 Pro models are still selling for around Dh4,200, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is available for about Dh4,000. However, he expects prices of both models to increase if demand continues.

"People are enquiring every day. Since reports about a more expensive iPhone 18 started circulating, demand has gone up sharply. The iPhone 17 Pro is the most popular model at the moment, and we even saw a shortage of some units a few days ago," he said.

According to traders, this is not the first time they have seen such a trend.

They recalled similar demand before the launch of the iPhone 6, iPhone X, iphone 12 and now the iPhone 17 series, when many buyers preferred purchasing the existing model instead of waiting for the next one. As demand increased, prices in the local market also moved up.

However, they said the opposite happened before some other launches. "Before the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 were introduced, prices of both new and used iPhones gradually came down as retailers cleared stock to make room for newer models," said Moideen.

"The market changes every year," said Ashraf, another mobile trader in Deira. "Sometimes people wait for the new iPhone, so prices fall. Other times they worry the next phone will be more expensive, so they rush to buy the current model. That pushes prices up."

He believes demand for the iPhone 17 Pro Max will remain strong until the iPhone 18 is launched.

"If demand continues like this, prices may continue rising until September. We could also see shortages of some popular models because many customers want to buy before the new phone arrives," he said.

Traders also pointed to the period after the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the most unusual times for the smartphone market.

They said supply chain disruptions and limited availability in 2022 pushed up prices of several iPhone models, even after they had already been launched.

Samad Hassan, a mobile trader at Gargash Market in Deira, said prices in the local market can change almost every day depending on demand and stock.

"Some iPhone 17 models have already become Dh200 to Dh300 more expensive. The biggest increase has been on some 1TB models. Silver is the most in-demand colour right now, and demand is very high," he said.

He added that if stocks become tighter in the coming weeks, prices of both new and used iPhones could continue rising.

While Apple's official pricing for the iPhone 18 is yet to be announced, traders say one thing is clear: older iPhones do not always become cheaper before a new launch.