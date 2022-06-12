Why hiring an experienced and reputable immigration consultant goes a long way.
In the UAE and around the world, there has been a surge in the number of immigration consultants. These, consultants have been trained to represent those who want to immigrate to any country in the world.
When looking for a consultant, its recommended to always choose an ICCRC-registered immigration counsellor in Canada since they are bound by a code of professional ethics and behaviour. The amount of unlicensed, unskilled consultants tampering with your application is on the rise, increasing your chances of being rejected.
Because your application and documentation requirements vary depending on your nationality and area of study, the experience gathered over many years of processing diverse cases, profiles, and situations can increase your chances of success on getting accepted.
As a result, it's ideal to hire someone who has dealt with applications before, has a high success record, and is familiar with the procedures as opposed to someone whose inexperience can lead to you application being rejected.
Mr. Vinay Sachdeva, the founder of Growing Globe Immigration, and Mr. Sargun Singh, the Executive Director, clarify crucial facts and processes about the Canada immigration process and fees in an interview.
1. How much does it cost to obtain a work permit to Canada?
Vinay Sachdeva: A work permit in Canada is a very important legal document that allows immigrants to work legally in Canada. A genuine work permit costs around AED 45,000 to AED 60,000.
2. Why do you need an IELTS certification to be able to immigrate and work in Canada?
Sargun Singh. An IELTS (International English Language Testing System) certification is proof of your proficiency in the English Language and considering that Canada’s national language is English, all government and civil documentation will be in English. To set up a business, apply for work, or open a bank account, you’ll need to know the language. The IELTS test is a necessary requirement and is internationally recognized as the approved English language test.
3. What is the kind of jobs that are currently in demand in Canada that UAE residents can apply for?
Currently, the most in-demand jobs for UAE residents are logistics, hospitality, farm labour, and manufacturing unit labour, among others. To help with this, we offer a database of over 150 recognized and trustworthy employers across Canada.
4. What are the different programs available to immigrate to Canada?
There are several different ways to immigrate to Canada. In fact, there are well over a hundred different ways to apply that allow for multiple skill groups to apply into a specific program. These are divided into Express Entry, Provincial Nominee programs, Atlantic Immigration Program, Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, work permit with and without LMIA, Investments etc.
5. How long does it take for a permanent resident to be eligible for a Canadian passport?
After an immigrant becomes a Permanent Resident, they need to have spent, a minimum of 1095 days in Canada to be eligible to become a citizen and then attain the Canadian passport.
6. What are the mandatory requirements to apply for Canadian immigration?
Besides the IELTS English language proficiency certification, you'll require a WES credential evaluation. WES (World Education Services) is a globally recognized social enterprise dedicated to helping internationally educated people help find meaningful roles and jobs in Canada.
You'll need to send your educational degree or diploma course which will be evaluated by WES and will assign you a point value on your application for Canadian immigration. The higher your educational certification, the more points you get and thus increase your chances of immigration.
Both IELTS and WES are not complicated procedures, and our consultants are trained to make the process simpler, easier for all our applicants.
7. What are the rates?
Our rates vary from AED 2,500 for visitors and can go up to AED 100,000 for permanent residency applications and this depends on the amount of time and work that’s done on every individual’s application.
For Khaleej Times readers, all they must do is tell us they've read this article, and this would allow us to give an introductory offer to avail a 10% discount off on all our services. We also provide personalised training sessions for the IELTS English certification exam and provide WES educational services at AED 2,500.
8. What are the factors that Canadian Immigration look at in applications?
Canadian immigration looks at four key factors. Age, Education, Language Assessment, and work experience. These factors are graded via points. The more points an applicant has, the better their chances of getting accepted.
For example, any person who is below the age of 35 and has at least a bachelor's university degree as well as a minimum of two years' work experience can score 6 points in each category. This along with the combination of an IELTS certification increases the eligibility for Canadian Immigration.
About Growing Globe Immigration
Vinay Sachdeva Founder
Vinay Sachdeva is a member of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (I.C.C.R.C), a national regulatory body established by the Canadian government to protect consumers seeking and employing the services of Canadian immigration consultants. He's also a member of the Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC). Vinay specializes on business immigration, including investments, start-ups, and self-employed streams, as an RCIC.
Sargun Singh, Executive Director
Sargun, a business management graduate, executes and supervises the Golden Globe Immigration's company development. Sargun's competence is in maintaining positive customer relationships as well as responding to client concerns around the world.
